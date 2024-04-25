Judah & the Lion are gearing up for their “The Process Tour” – scheduled to take place in 17 cities throughout the month of October. Set to join the duo on stage are special guests Abe Parker.

“The Process Tour” is slated to begin on October 4 at The Tulsa Theater in Tulsa. From there, the singers are scheduled to visit various cities such as Kansas City, Salt Lake City, Denver, Columbus, Boston, Silver Spring, Philadelphia, and Atlanta before wrapping up on October 26 in Nashville at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium.

The anticipation for this tour is fueled by the impending release of Judah & the Lion’s latest album, The Process, set to be released on May 10. The band’s prelude to the album’s release has already garnered widespread acclaim, with singles accumulating over 10 million global streams and earning placements on playlists across various digital platforms.

General tickets are scheduled to go on sale Friday, April 26, at 10:00 a.m. local time. A complete list of tour dates and ticket-purchasing options can be found below:

Judah & the Lion Tickets

Judah & the Lion tickets at MEGAseats

Judah & the Lion tickets at JudahandtheLion.com

Judah & the Lion tickets at StubHub

Judah & the Lion tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership code TICKETNEWS

Judah & the Lion tickets at Vivid Seats

The Process Tour Dates

Fri Oct 04 — Tulsa, OK — The Tulsa Theater

Sat Oct 05 — Kansas City, MO — Uptown Theater

Sun Oct 06 — Omaha, NE — Steelhouse Omaha

Tue Oct 08 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Union Event Center

Wed Oct 09 — Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium

Sat Oct 12 — Milwaukee, WI — The Rave

Sun Oct 13 — Grand Rapids, MI — GLC Live at 20 Monroe

Tue Oct 15 — Columbus, OH — KEMBA Live!

Thu Oct 17 — Boston, MA — Citizens House of Blues

Fri Oct 18 — Silver Spring, MD — The Fillmore Silver Spring

Sat Oct 19 — Philadelphia, PA — The Fillmore Philadelphia

Sun Oct 20 — Raleigh, NC — The Red Hat Amphitheater

Weds Oct 23 – Charleston, NC – The Refinery

Thu Oct 24 — Birmingham, AL — Avondale Brewing Company

Fri Oct 25 — Atlanta, GA — Coca-Cola Roxy

Sat Oct 26 — Nashville, TN — Nashville Municipal Auditorium