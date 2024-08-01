“Saturday Night Live” veteran, comedian, and actor Pete Davidson has canceled all his upcoming Florida tour dates. The cancellations come as Davidson has checked into a wellness facility for mental health treatment.

Davidson’s Prehab Tour, which was set to visit the Fort Myers venue on Friday, September 27, has now been removed from the calendar. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall announced the cancellations on Wednesday, sharing the news with fans via Facebook. The post stated that all tickets will be refunded.

The tour was also slated to make stops at several other Florida venues, including Florida Theatre in Jacksonville on September 20, Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater on September 21, Dr. Phillips Center in Orlando on September 22, and Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts in Melbourne on September 24.

According to PEOPLE magazine, Davidson has checked into a wellness facility to focus on his ongoing struggles with mental health, including his well-documented battles with borderline personality disorder (BPD) and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

“On Wednesday, July 31, PEOPLE confirmed that the Saturday Night Live alum, 30, is taking some time to focus on his health,” the magazine said. “The move comes after a string of more than 200 live stand-up comedy shows across the nation, as well as several film projects and the release of his second Netflix comedy special, Turbo Fonzarelli, in January.”

A source close to Davidson told PEOPLE, “While staying busy with work this year, he has been focusing on his sobriety, and his friends and family are very proud that he has chosen to continue to take care of himself.”