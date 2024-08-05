British pop star PinkPantheress has officially nixed her remaining 2024 tour dates to focus on her wellbeing.

The “Turn It Up” singer took to Instagram to share the news, noting that it was time to focus on her physical health.

“It is with the heaviest heart that sadly have to announced that I will not be able to continue with the rest of my live shows this year in order to focus on my physical health and overall wellbeing,” she said. “It appears I have reached a wall which I am struggling to penetrate through.”

PinkPantheress’ cancelled dates include opening appearances on Olivia Rodrigo’s GUTS World Tour, as well as Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres World Tour. She also pulled out of festival slots including Field Day, Summer Sonic, FORM, and III Points.

“I would like to thank all of you, as well as my touring team and Olivia [Rodrigo] for giving me the platform to perform some super fun shows,” PinkPantheress continued. “I’m said to disappoint anyone and can only hope we will be in each other’s company once I return to health.”

PinkPantheress, whose real name is Victoria Beverley Walker, arrived on the scene in 2021 with her mixtape To Hell with It, followed by the EP Take Me Home, featuring the smash-hit “Boy’s a Liar.” Her 2023 debut Heaven Knows helped her garner further recognition with “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2” with Ice Spice, “Mosquito,” and “Nice to Meet You” featuring Central Cee. In 2024, she dropped the single “Turn It Up.”