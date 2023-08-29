Does your band from Western Australia want to open for Coldplay during their massive concerts in Perth?

The British rockers are giving up-and-coming bands a chance to shine with a $15,000 competition funded by a grant from the Western Australia Government Contemporary Music Fund. The winner will not only receive $15,000 towards recording, marketing, and touring, but will also be able to open for Coldplay for two gigs in front of 120,000 fans on their Music of the Spheres World Tour.

Acts must complete a form here to register for the contest by September 4 at 3 p.m. WST.

A list of finalists will be created by industry experts, leaving Coldplay to pick the winner.

The gigs, set to take place at Perth’s Optus Stadium, will take place on November 18 and 19. It’ll be their first time back in Perth since 2009.

This fall, the band will play a string of U.S. west coast shows on the Music of the Spheres Tour, with gigs in Los Angeles, Seattle, Vancouver, and San Diego. H.E.R. and 070 Shake will provide support. Then, they’ll head to Asia before stopping in Australia. Next year, they’ll perform across Europe.

Music of the Spheres, the band’s ninth studio album, dropped in 2021 and features tracks “Higher Power,” “Let Somebody Go” with Selena Gomez, and “My Universe” with BTS. Since their 2000 debut Parachutes, the band has become a staple in the rock industry with timeless hits “Yellow,” “Clocks,” and “Viva la Vida.”

The band made headlines earlier this month when their former manager David Holmes — who had worked with the group for nearly their entire career over two decades — sued its members over a contractual dispute, according to Variety.

Coldplay ‘Music of the Spheres’ Tour 2023

September 20: Seattle, WA – Lumen Field

September 22: Vancouver, BC – BC Place

September 27: San Diego, CA – Snapdragon Stadium

September 30: Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl

October 1: Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl

November 6: Tokyo, Japan – Tokyo Dome

November 7: Tokyo, Japan – Tokyo Dome

November 11: Kaohsiung, Taipei – Kaohsiung National Stadium

November 15: Jakarta, Indonesia – Gelora Bung Karno Stadium

November 18: Perth, Australia – Optus Stadium

November 22: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – National Stadium Bukit Jalil

Coldplay ‘Music of the Spheres’ Tour 2024

January 19: Manila, Philippines – Philippine Arena

January 23: Kallang, Singapore – Singapore National Stadium

January24: Kallang, Singapore – Singapore National Stadium

January 26: Kallang, Singapore – Singapore National Stadium

January 27: Kallang, Singapore – Singapore National Stadium

February 3: Bangkok, Thailand – Rajamangala National Stadium

June 8: Athens, Greece – Olympic Stadium

June 12: Bucharest, Hungary – Arena Națională

June 16: Budapest, Hungary – Puskás Aréna

June 22: Lyon, France – Groupama Stadium

June 23: Lyon, France – Groupama Stadium

July 12: Rome, Italy – Stadio Olimpico

July 13: Rome, Italy – Stadio Olimpico

July 20: Düsseldorf, Germany – Merkur Spiel-Arena

July 21: Düsseldorf, Germany – Merkur Spiel-Arena

July 28: Helsinki, Finland – Olympiastadion

August 15: Munich, Germany – Olympiastadion

August 17: Munich, Germany – Olympiastadion

August 21: Vienna, Austria – Ernst-Happel-Stadion

August 22: Vienna, Austria – Ernst-Happel-Stadion

August 29: Dublin, Ireland – Croke Park

August 30: Dublin, Ireland – Croke Park

Last Updated on August 29, 2023