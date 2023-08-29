Does your band from Western Australia want to open for Coldplay during their massive concerts in Perth?
The British rockers are giving up-and-coming bands a chance to shine with a $15,000 competition funded by a grant from the Western Australia Government Contemporary Music Fund. The winner will not only receive $15,000 towards recording, marketing, and touring, but will also be able to open for Coldplay for two gigs in front of 120,000 fans on their Music of the Spheres World Tour.
Acts must complete a form here to register for the contest by September 4 at 3 p.m. WST.
A list of finalists will be created by industry experts, leaving Coldplay to pick the winner.
The gigs, set to take place at Perth’s Optus Stadium, will take place on November 18 and 19. It’ll be their first time back in Perth since 2009.
This fall, the band will play a string of U.S. west coast shows on the Music of the Spheres Tour, with gigs in Los Angeles, Seattle, Vancouver, and San Diego. H.E.R. and 070 Shake will provide support. Then, they’ll head to Asia before stopping in Australia. Next year, they’ll perform across Europe.
Music of the Spheres, the band’s ninth studio album, dropped in 2021 and features tracks “Higher Power,” “Let Somebody Go” with Selena Gomez, and “My Universe” with BTS. Since their 2000 debut Parachutes, the band has become a staple in the rock industry with timeless hits “Yellow,” “Clocks,” and “Viva la Vida.”
The band made headlines earlier this month when their former manager David Holmes — who had worked with the group for nearly their entire career over two decades — sued its members over a contractual dispute, according to Variety.
Find ticket links and Coldplay’s upcoming tour dates below:
Coldplay ‘Music of the Spheres’ Tour 2023
September 20: Seattle, WA – Lumen Field
September 22: Vancouver, BC – BC Place
September 27: San Diego, CA – Snapdragon Stadium
September 30: Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl
October 1: Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl
November 6: Tokyo, Japan – Tokyo Dome
November 7: Tokyo, Japan – Tokyo Dome
November 11: Kaohsiung, Taipei – Kaohsiung National Stadium
November 15: Jakarta, Indonesia – Gelora Bung Karno Stadium
November 18: Perth, Australia – Optus Stadium
November 22: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – National Stadium Bukit Jalil
Coldplay ‘Music of the Spheres’ Tour 2024
January 19: Manila, Philippines – Philippine Arena
January 23: Kallang, Singapore – Singapore National Stadium
January24: Kallang, Singapore – Singapore National Stadium
January 26: Kallang, Singapore – Singapore National Stadium
January 27: Kallang, Singapore – Singapore National Stadium
February 3: Bangkok, Thailand – Rajamangala National Stadium
June 8: Athens, Greece – Olympic Stadium
June 12: Bucharest, Hungary – Arena Națională
June 16: Budapest, Hungary – Puskás Aréna
June 22: Lyon, France – Groupama Stadium
June 23: Lyon, France – Groupama Stadium
July 12: Rome, Italy – Stadio Olimpico
July 13: Rome, Italy – Stadio Olimpico
July 20: Düsseldorf, Germany – Merkur Spiel-Arena
July 21: Düsseldorf, Germany – Merkur Spiel-Arena
July 28: Helsinki, Finland – Olympiastadion
August 15: Munich, Germany – Olympiastadion
August 17: Munich, Germany – Olympiastadion
August 21: Vienna, Austria – Ernst-Happel-Stadion
August 22: Vienna, Austria – Ernst-Happel-Stadion
August 29: Dublin, Ireland – Croke Park
August 30: Dublin, Ireland – Croke Park
Last Updated on August 29, 2023
