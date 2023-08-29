Ben Howard’s upcoming ‘IS IT?’ tour will no longer go on as planned.

The English indie singer took to X Tuesday morning to announce the news, citing personal reasons.

“It has been an impossibly difficult decision to arrive at but due to personal reasons at this time we are unable to make the trip West,” Howard said. “We know that many of you will have already made your travel arrangements and will suffer the double disappointment. We are really sorry to let so many down but hopefully we can make it up to you all in 2024.”

Howard noted that all tickets will be automatically funded via point of purchase.

The North America tour was slated to kick-off on October 20 in Washington, D.C., hitting cities along the way like Toronto, Denver, New York, Vancouver, and Boston before wrapping-up in Los Angeles on November 15.

Howard was set to tour in support of his 2023 sixth studio record Is It?, which featured tracks “Couldn’t Make It Up” and “Walking Backwards.” Every Kingdom, Howard’s 2011 debut, helped put him on the map with singles “The Wolves” and “Keep Your Head Up.”

See the full list of Howard’s cancelled North American tour dates below:

Ben Howard North America ‘IS IT?’ Tour 2023 — CANCELLED

October 20 — Washington, D.C. | The Anthem

October 21 — Philadelphia, PA | Fillmore

October 24 — New York, NY | Beacon Theatre

October 27 — Boston, MA | MGM Music Hall

October 28 — Laval, CAN | Place Bell

October 29 — Toronto, CAN | History

October 30 — Toronto, CAN | History

November 1 — Chicago, IL | Riviera Theater

November 3 — Denver, CO | Mission Ballroom

November 4 — Salt Lake City, UT | The Union

November 7 — Vancouver, CAN | Orpheum Theater

November 8 — Portland, OR | Arlene Schnitzer Hall

November 9 — Seattle, WA | Paramount Theater

November 12 — Oakland, CA | Fox Theater

November 14 — San Diego, CA | The Sound

November 15 — Los Angeles, CA | Orpheum

Last Updated on August 29, 2023