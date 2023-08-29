R&B star Janelle Monae is looking to hire Black women and non-binary photographers and videographers to shoot shows on ‘The Age of Pleasure’ tour.
A new partnership with Wondaland, Live Nation, Black Women Photographers, and Fem The Future is aiming to reach Black women and non-binary photographers and videographers in the world of music.
Two people will be chosen and paid to photograph and record Monae during her tour, which is set to kick-off on September 2 in Portland. The tour will also stop in cities like Philadelphia, Boston, Toronto, Charlotte, Nashville, and Houston before wrapping-up in San Francisco on October 17.
Interested photographers and videographers must be local to one of the participating cities on tour and can apply here. Selected applicants will be notified via email on a rolling basis.
Monae expressed that she is “so excited” about the partnership and encouraged photographers and videographers to apply ASAP.
“We can’t thank you enough for believing in and supporting our mission,” Black Women Photographers told Monae on a social media post. “For too long, Black women and non-binary creatives have been overlooked in the industry. Thank you for using your platform to help change that.”
The Age of Pleasure, Monae’s fourth studio album, dropped this past June and features singles “Float” and “Lipstick Lover.” The record follows 2018’s Dirty Computer.
Find ticket links and a a full list of Monae’s upcoming tour dates below.
Janelle Monae ‘The Age of Pleasure’ Tour 2023
Wed Aug 30 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater
Thu Aug 31 – Vancouver, BC – UBC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
Sat Sep 2 – Portland, OR – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Wed Sep 6 –Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
Thu Sep 7 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Sat Sep 9 – Kansas City, MO – The Midland Theatre
Mon Sep 11 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory
Wed Sep 13 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre
Thu Sep 14 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Sun Sep 17 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Mon Sep 18 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met
Wed Sep 20 – Montreal, QB – Mtelus
Thu Sep 21 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall
Sun Sep 24 – Washington, DC – The Anthem*
Tue Sep 26 – New York City, NY – Radio City Music Hall
Thu Sep 28 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre
Mon Oct 2 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
Tue Oct 3 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
Wed Oct 4 – Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Company
Fri Oct 6 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre Atlanta
Mon Oct 9 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Tue Oct 10 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center
Wed Oct 11 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater
Sun Oct 15 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
Tue Oct 17 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Wed Oct 18 – Inglewood, CA – YouTube Theater
Last Updated on August 29, 2023
