Critically acclaimed singer and actress Janelle Monae will be touring in 2023, bringing the Age of Pleasure Tour on the road for much of the fall in support of her upcoming album of the same name. Monae’s highly anticipated album is releasing on June 9, featuring her latest single, Lipstick Lover.
The tour, which “promises to light up your body, soul and all of your senses with an unforgettable performance,” according to the announcement from Live Nation, will hit 26 cities in North America. It launches with a show on August 30 at Seattle’s WAMU Theater and wraps up on October 18 at YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California. In between, Monae will play shows at venues that include Red Rocks (near Denver), Armory (Minneapolis), MGM Music Hall at Fenway (Boston), The Anthem (Washington, D.C.), Radio City Music Hall (New York), Ryman Auditorium (Nashville), and Bill Graham Civic Auditorium (San Francisco).
Tickets for Janelle Monae’s The Age of Pleasure Tour will be on sale beginning with a presale limited to members of the Verizon Up program that launches on Thursday, June 1. There will be other presales varying by date and venue from that point on through the general public ticket sale, scheduled for Wednesday, June 7.
Monae’s video for the Lipstick Lover single was released earlier in May, but the racy nature of the footage led to it being restricted, with a “clean” version released this week prior to the tour announcement. Watch that below, and scroll further for the full list of tour performances and links to ticket marketplaces.
Wed Aug 30 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater
Thu Aug 31 – Vancouver, BC – UBC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
Sat Sep 2 – Portland, OR – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Wed Sep 6 –Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
Thu Sep 7 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Sat Sep 9 – Kansas City, MO – The Midland Theatre
Mon Sep 11 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory
Wed Sep 13 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre
Thu Sep 14 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Sun Sep 17 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Mon Sep 18 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met
Wed Sep 20 – Montreal, QB – Mtelus
Thu Sep 21 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall
Sun Sep 24 – Washington, DC – The Anthem*
Tue Sep 26 – New York City, NY – Radio City Music Hall
Thu Sep 28 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre
Mon Oct 2 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
Tue Oct 3 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
Wed Oct 4 – Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Company
Fri Oct 6 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre Atlanta
Mon Oct 9 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Tue Oct 10 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center
Wed Oct 11 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater
Sun Oct 15 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
Tue Oct 17 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Wed Oct 18 – Inglewood, CA – YouTube Theater
