Critically acclaimed singer and actress Janelle Monae will be touring in 2023, bringing the Age of Pleasure Tour on the road for much of the fall in support of her upcoming album of the same name. Monae’s highly anticipated album is releasing on June 9, featuring her latest single, Lipstick Lover.

The tour, which “promises to light up your body, soul and all of your senses with an unforgettable performance,” according to the announcement from Live Nation, will hit 26 cities in North America. It launches with a show on August 30 at Seattle’s WAMU Theater and wraps up on October 18 at YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California. In between, Monae will play shows at venues that include Red Rocks (near Denver), Armory (Minneapolis), MGM Music Hall at Fenway (Boston), The Anthem (Washington, D.C.), Radio City Music Hall (New York), Ryman Auditorium (Nashville), and Bill Graham Civic Auditorium (San Francisco).

Tickets for Janelle Monae’s The Age of Pleasure Tour will be on sale beginning with a presale limited to members of the Verizon Up program that launches on Thursday, June 1. There will be other presales varying by date and venue from that point on through the general public ticket sale, scheduled for Wednesday, June 7.

Monae’s video for the Lipstick Lover single was released earlier in May, but the racy nature of the footage led to it being restricted, with a “clean” version released this week prior to the tour announcement. Watch that below, and scroll further for the full list of tour performances and links to ticket marketplaces.

Janelle Monae The Age of Pleasure Tour Dates

Wed Aug 30 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

Thu Aug 31 – Vancouver, BC – UBC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

Sat Sep 2 – Portland, OR – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Wed Sep 6 –Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

Thu Sep 7 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Sat Sep 9 – Kansas City, MO – The Midland Theatre

Mon Sep 11 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory

Wed Sep 13 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre

Thu Sep 14 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Sun Sep 17 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Mon Sep 18 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met

Wed Sep 20 – Montreal, QB – Mtelus

Thu Sep 21 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

Sun Sep 24 – Washington, DC – The Anthem*

Tue Sep 26 – New York City, NY – Radio City Music Hall

Thu Sep 28 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre

Mon Oct 2 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

Tue Oct 3 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

Wed Oct 4 – Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Company

Fri Oct 6 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre Atlanta

Mon Oct 9 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Tue Oct 10 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

Wed Oct 11 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater

Sun Oct 15 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

Tue Oct 17 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Wed Oct 18 – Inglewood, CA – YouTube Theater

Last Updated on May 31, 2023 by Dave Clark