With hopes for a new home in Oakland stalled, the Athletics unveiled a comprehensive proposal for a new ballpark on Friday in Las Vegas. The new stadium saw renderings released to the public, while legislators in the state formally submitted a bill that would bring public funding for the project.

The A's have released ballpark renderings for the Tropicana site pic.twitter.com/gMyaQ08MlY — Jason Burke (@ByJasonB) May 26, 2023

Senate Bill 509, formally known as the “Southern Nevada Tourism Innovation Act,” outlines a strategic agreement for public financing between the A’s and the state of Nevada.

The proposed 30,000-seat ballpark is designed to be more than just a sports venue. Centrally located on the nine-acre Tropicana site at the southern end of the Las Vegas Strip, it’s poised to become a vibrant hub for entertainment, sports, and community engagement. It carries with it a substantial price tag – $1.5 billion – with a proposed $380 million of that figure financed through the state and Clark County, where Las Vegas is located.

The ballpark boasts several innovative design features, with a partially retractable roof and an outfield that opens onto Tropicana and Las Vegas Boulevard, offering unparalleled views of the Strip. Further, it aims to meet contemporary standards of sustainability and environmental consciousness, ensuring a space that is not only visually impressive but also responsibly built.

“It is our hope that the project goes beyond a traditional ballpark, serving as a catalyst for community development and engagement,” said A’s team president, Dave Kaval. He added that the vision behind the venture was to emulate the success of prior professional sports teams in creating union jobs, stimulating economic growth, and fostering community investment.

The ballpark design is the brainchild of Brad Schrock of Schrock KC Architecture, paying tribute to the A’s rich history and encapsulating the unique spirit of Las Vegas. Schrock highlighted the site’s natural orientation towards the Strip, explaining that it would not only provide stunning views but also create a public space filled with energy and connection.

Publicly unveiling the renderings on Friday marked a pivotal step in realizing the A’s ambition to establish baseball in one of the most energetic locations in Las Vegas. As this exciting venture unfolds, the A’s team is keen to continue working closely with the Nevada governor, legislative leaders, Clark County commissioners, and the Southern Nevada communities.

Public sentiment for the ballpark was not particularly strong, based on reporting from the initial public comments for SB 509. An online poll showed 75 percent of individuals surveyed through the Nevada Legislature website did not support the measure.

MLB Ticket Links

MLB tickets at MEGASeats | 10% off use code TICKETNEWS

MLB tickets at ScoreBig

MLB tickets at SeatGeek

MLB tickets at StubHub

MLB tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership use code TICKETNEWS

MLB tickets at Vivid Seats

Last Updated on May 31, 2023 by Dave Clark