Kesha, the Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter, has exciting news for her fans: she is embarking on a 20-city North American tour this fall in support of her new album, Gag Order. The tour will feature special guest Jake Wesley Rogers, promising an unforgettable concert experience.
GAG ORDER TOUR.
WHO'S TURNING UP?
TIX ON SALE 6.2 AT 10AM LOCAL. https://t.co/j4rBERAtMl pic.twitter.com/YRcqm6av20
— kesha (@KeshaRose) May 30, 2023
Kesha announced the tour on Tuesday via her social media platforms, writing, “GAG ORDER TOUR. WHO’S TURNING UP?” She expressed her enthusiasm in the comments section, stating, “We gonna burn the house down bby.”
The Gag Order Tour is scheduled to commence on October 15 in Dallas and will visit various cities across North America, including New Orleans, Atlanta, Nashville, Philadelphia, Boston, New York City, Toronto, Detroit, and Chicago. The tour will conclude on November 18 in Los Angeles.
Gag Order, Kesha’s latest album, was released earlier this month and showcases a more introspective side of the “Tik Tok” performer. Throughout the record, she delves into themes of mental health and past romantic relationships. Additionally, her ongoing legal battle with ex-collaborator Lukasz “Dr. Luke” Gottwald seems to be alluded to in the lyrics. Kesha first filed a lawsuit against the producer in 2014, alleging sexual, emotional, and physical abuse. Although her claims were dismissed in 2016, Dr. Luke’s defamation suit against her is set to go to trial this summer, despite multiple appeals.
In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Kesha described the new album as “the most intimate thing I’ve ever created.” She revealed that she explored her deeper emotions and vulnerable aspects of herself, including anger, insecurity, anxiety, grief, pain, and regret. Despite the nerve-wracking process, Kesha found the experience to be healing.
For fans eager to secure their spots at the Gag Order Tour, presale tickets will be available on Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time, followed by the general sale on Friday at 10 a.m. local time. Detailed information can be found on Kesha’s official website.
Kesha’s Gag Order Tour promises to be an incredible journey through her latest musical creations. With her powerful vocals and heartfelt lyrics, she continues to captivate audiences worldwide. Fans of Kesha’s unique style and meaningful artistry should mark their calendars and seize the opportunity to witness her electrifying performances on this highly anticipated tour.
KESHA GAG ORDER TOUR 2023
Oct. 15 – Dallas, TX | The Factory in Deep Ellum
Oct. 16 – Austin, TX | ACL Live at The Moody Theater
Oct. 18 – New Orleans, LA | Orpheum Theater
Oct. 20 – Orlando, FL | Hard Rock Live
Oct. 21 – Atlanta, GA | The Eastern
Oct. 23 – Nashville, TN | Ryman Auditorium
Oct. 26 – Newport, KY | MegaCorp Pavilion
Oct. 28 – Mashantucket, CT | Foxwoods Resort Casino
Oct. 29 – Washington, DC | The Anthem
Oct. 31 – Philadelphia, PA | The Met Philadelphia
Nov. 1 – Boston, MA | MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Nov. 3 – New York, NY | Hammerstein Ballroom
Nov. 6 – Toronto, ON | HISTORY
Nov. 7 – Detroit, MI | Masonic Temple Theatre
Nov. 9 – Chicago, IL | Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Nov. 11 – Milwaukee, WI | The Eagles Ballroom
Nov. 12 – Prior Lake, MN | Mystic Showroom
Nov. 14 – Denver, CO | Mission Ballroom
Nov. 17 – Oakland, CA | Fox Theater
Nov. 18 – Los Angeles, CA | Hollywood Palladium
