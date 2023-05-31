Kesha, the Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter, has exciting news for her fans: she is embarking on a 20-city North American tour this fall in support of her new album, Gag Order. The tour will feature special guest Jake Wesley Rogers, promising an unforgettable concert experience.

Kesha announced the tour on Tuesday via her social media platforms, writing, “GAG ORDER TOUR. WHO’S TURNING UP?” She expressed her enthusiasm in the comments section, stating, “We gonna burn the house down bby.”

The Gag Order Tour is scheduled to commence on October 15 in Dallas and will visit various cities across North America, including New Orleans, Atlanta, Nashville, Philadelphia, Boston, New York City, Toronto, Detroit, and Chicago. The tour will conclude on November 18 in Los Angeles.

Gag Order, Kesha’s latest album, was released earlier this month and showcases a more introspective side of the “Tik Tok” performer. Throughout the record, she delves into themes of mental health and past romantic relationships. Additionally, her ongoing legal battle with ex-collaborator Lukasz “Dr. Luke” Gottwald seems to be alluded to in the lyrics. Kesha first filed a lawsuit against the producer in 2014, alleging sexual, emotional, and physical abuse. Although her claims were dismissed in 2016, Dr. Luke’s defamation suit against her is set to go to trial this summer, despite multiple appeals.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Kesha described the new album as “the most intimate thing I’ve ever created.” She revealed that she explored her deeper emotions and vulnerable aspects of herself, including anger, insecurity, anxiety, grief, pain, and regret. Despite the nerve-wracking process, Kesha found the experience to be healing.

For fans eager to secure their spots at the Gag Order Tour, presale tickets will be available on Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time, followed by the general sale on Friday at 10 a.m. local time. Detailed information can be found on Kesha’s official website.

Kesha’s Gag Order Tour promises to be an incredible journey through her latest musical creations. With her powerful vocals and heartfelt lyrics, she continues to captivate audiences worldwide. Fans of Kesha’s unique style and meaningful artistry should mark their calendars and seize the opportunity to witness her electrifying performances on this highly anticipated tour.

KESHA GAG ORDER TOUR 2023

Oct. 15 – Dallas, TX | The Factory in Deep Ellum

Oct. 16 – Austin, TX | ACL Live at The Moody Theater

Oct. 18 – New Orleans, LA | Orpheum Theater

Oct. 20 – Orlando, FL | Hard Rock Live

Oct. 21 – Atlanta, GA | The Eastern

Oct. 23 – Nashville, TN | Ryman Auditorium

Oct. 26 – Newport, KY | MegaCorp Pavilion

Oct. 28 – Mashantucket, CT | Foxwoods Resort Casino

Oct. 29 – Washington, DC | The Anthem

Oct. 31 – Philadelphia, PA | The Met Philadelphia

Nov. 1 – Boston, MA | MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Nov. 3 – New York, NY | Hammerstein Ballroom

Nov. 6 – Toronto, ON | HISTORY

Nov. 7 – Detroit, MI | Masonic Temple Theatre

Nov. 9 – Chicago, IL | Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Nov. 11 – Milwaukee, WI | The Eagles Ballroom

Nov. 12 – Prior Lake, MN | Mystic Showroom

Nov. 14 – Denver, CO | Mission Ballroom

Nov. 17 – Oakland, CA | Fox Theater

Nov. 18 – Los Angeles, CA | Hollywood Palladium

