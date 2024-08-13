The Red Hot Chili Peppers have wrapped up their most successful tour to date, selling over 3.4 million tickets across 86 stadium shows worldwide.

This marks the band’s highest-grossing tour, generating $300 million in revenue, as reported by Billboard. This accomplishment places the tour as the third biggest-selling of the decade, trailing only behind Coldplay and Elton John.

The two-year tour supported the band’s 2022 albums Unlimited Love and Return of the Dream Canteen. It kicked off on June 4, 2022, with a sold-out performance at Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville, Spain. This opening leg saw the band perform across Europe, with 12 shows selling 659,000 tickets.

Following the European stint, the “Californication” singers took their performances to North America, where they played 19 shows across the United States and Canada. The North American leg sold 807,000 tickets, surpassing their previous record set during the “By the Way World Tour” of 2002-03, which sold 979,000 tickets.

Additionally, the band recently performed at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games Closing Ceremony. The Red Hot Chili Peppers’ performance was part of the handover segment, looking forward to the next Olympic Games set to take place in Los Angeles in 2028.