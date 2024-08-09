Ed Sheeran has broken ticket sales records with his recent concerts in Kaunas, Lithuania.

The British singer’s performances, held over two nights at the newly revamped Dariaus and Gireno Stadium, drew a crowd of over 81,000 fans, making it the highest ticket sales figure for an international artist in the Baltic states to-date. The concerts were orchestrated by a number of promoters, including AEG Presents, FKP Scorpio, and local powerhouse L Tips Agency.

Simon Jones, senior vice president of international touring at AEG Presents, noted in a statement that “Ed’s year in 2024 has been full of record-breaking shows not just in the Middle East and Asia, but now in the Baltics.”

“The shows in Lithuania this past weekend were a fantastic return to the region, and he continues on into Eastern Europe and the Balkans doing some of the biggest shows these countries have ever seen,” Jones said. “It never ceases to amaze me.”

The economic impact of Sheeran’s concerts has also been significant. Tadas Metelionis, the city director of municipal administration for Kaunas, reported that the concerts have been the largest commercial event in the city’s history.

“Not only were the concerts the biggest commercial event in Kaunas’ history, but they also attracted thousands of foreign concert-goers from neighbouring countries, according to preliminary estimates,” Metelionis said. “The concerts’ overall impact on the city’s economy is estimated to be around €14m (£12m/$15m). The positive feedback from participants gives us confidence in hosting even more events in the future,”

This record-breaking achievement comes a month after Sheeran took to Instagram to announce the final European dates for his Mathematics performances – marking the end of a three-year tour.