Globally acclaimed singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has just unveiled the final European dates for his Mathematics Tour, marking the conclusion of a three-year global journey. This leg of the tour is a continuation of Sheeran’s support for his fifth and sixth studio albums, = (Equals) and – (Subtract).

The newly announced dates are slated to kick off on May 30 at the Civitas Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain. From there, Sheeran is scheduled to visit cities such as Rome, Hamburg, Oslo, Zurich, Stockholm, and Copenhagen, before his final performance on September 9 at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf, Germany. Additional dates are expected to be announced in the near future.

The Mathematics Tour began in April 2022 in Dublin, Ireland, and saw Sheeran travel through Europe until September of that year. The tour then resumed in early February 2023 in New Zealand and Australia, followed by a stretch through the United States in April 2023. Sheeran played across North America, concluding with a performance on October 28 at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

In his Instagram announcement, Sheeran expressed both reflection and anticipation:

“In 2025, Mathematics Tour comes to an end! Gonna be hitting most of the other places we haven’t been to yet, but the first dates to go up will be the rest of Europe, more to follow, but European dates on sale July 10th (Rome July 12th), see you next year.” He also added a cryptic yet hopeful note, “It was time to Stop, but then we can press Play…”