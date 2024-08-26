SeatGeek has rolled-out a new feature, aimed to simplify the ticket-buying experience for a group of eventgoers — whether its a group of friends hitting a concert together or a family-fun sports outing.

The new feature, dubbed “Parties,” allows fans to invite, share, and manage tickets as a group. Ticket owners will be able to maintain control of all of the tickets — making group attendance convenient — and send an invite link to everyone in their group. Then, invited guests will be able to sign into their separate SeatGeek accounts to claim their tickets. Rather than a traditional mobile transfer, where ownership is lost once transferred, the Parties feature allows the host to still maintain control.

Even if someone backs out of the event, the host will easily be able to revoke that ticket and reassign it to another member of the group.

SeatGeek’s feature came to fruition following the COVID-19 pandemic, as many eventgoers began to search how to transfer tickets online. Now, fans can have a more personalized event experience, and venues will be able to leverage the data provided through Parties to enhance the fan experience and drive revenue growth.

“Fan data is just data unless you make it easy for clients to actually use it,” SeatGeek co-founder and President of Supply Russ D’Souza said in a statement. “Parties, along with our fan experience platform, Rally, is part of our larger vision to make the ticket more than just a ticket. By improving how we use data, we empower venues and teams with the ability to personalize the event experience, refine their marketing efforts and build lasting fan loyalty.”

Parties is officially available for a number of events on SeatGeek and will continue to roll-out ahead of the NFL season — set to kick-off on September 5.