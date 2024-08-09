K-Pop band Seventeen announced plans for a global trek, “Right Here World Tour,” set for November across the U.S. this year, which will be followed by a subsequent run in Japan in December. The tour will be held in support the band’s 33-track compilation album, 17 Is Right Here, which dropped on April 29.

Seventeen’s upcoming world tour will kick off October 12 and 13 at the Goyang Stadium in Goyang, South Korea.

The 13-member supergroup will set off their U.S. trek from Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois with two gigs on October 22 and 23, before visiting Belmont Park, New York for two shows, as well as gigs in San Antonio and Oakland before their final stop at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles on November 9.

After wrapping up their run across the nation, Seventeen will move on to Japan, launching a-two-night show at Vantelin Dome Nagoya in the city of Nagoya on November 29-30. They will perform in Tokyo, Osaka, and close the run in Japan with three gigs at PayPay Dome in Fukuoka on December 19, 21, and 22.

“Right Here World Tour” marks Seventeen’s first world run in two years after the “Be the Sun” world tour in 2022. Following this grand run, the band embarked on an Asian tour, titled “Follow” in 2023-24, reaching over 987,641 fans with a total revenue of $111,374,978 across Asia.

Alongside their upcoming tour announcement, Seventeen revealed they would release a new Korean EP in October this year. The forthcoming runs will feature live performances from this mini album.

The band dropped four studio albums, three reissues, two compilation albums, 13 extended plays, and 21 singles. Since debut, the band have sold more than 26 million copies with all of their albums, becoming the second act in South Korea to surpass that milestone.

Early summer, Seventeen performed on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival 2024, becoming the first K-pop act in history to appear at the festival. Their European venture will continue with Lollapalooza Berlin where they will perform as a headliner act on September 8.

Seventeen is comprised of S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, The 8, Mingyu, DK, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino.

Tickets to the U.S. round of Seventeen’s 2024 “Right Here World Tour” will go on pre-sale on August 14 for those with a Carat Membership. General on-sale starts on August 15.

See the full touring schedule as well as the various ticket purchasing options below:

Seventeen “Right Here World Tour” Dates

U.S. Tour: 10/22 – 11/9

10/22-23 (Tue-Wed) – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena

10/25 (Fri) – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

10/27 (Sun) – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

10/31-11/1 (Thu-Fri) – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

11/5-6 (Tue-Wed) – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

11/9 (Sat) – Los Angeles, CA – BMO Stadium

Japan Tour: 11/29 – 12/22

11/29-30 (Fri-Sat) – Nagoya – Vantelin Dome Nagoya

12/4-5 (Wed-Thu) – Tokyo – Tokyo Dome

12/12 (Thu) – Osaka – Kyocera Dome Osaka

12/14-15 (Sat-Sun) – Osaka – Kyocera Dome Osaka

12/19 (Thu) – Fukuoka – PayPay Dome

12/21-22 (Sat-Sun) – Fukuoka – PayPay Dome