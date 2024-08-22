A one-of-a-kind cinematic experience is heading to the Las Vegas Sphere next month.

“V-U2 An Immersive Concert Film,” directed by Morleigh Steinberg and The Edge, delves into the history-making “U2: UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere” show, which played to over 700,000 fans across 40 sold-out dates from September 2023 to March 2024. This will mark the first film shot by Big Sky, the ultra-high-resolution camera system developed by Sphere Entertainment. A press release notes that “V-U2” is not just a film that capture’s U2’s run at the venue, instead, “it allows audiences to feel like they are at the live shows.”

The film was created by a number of Big Sky cameras, which worked to capture the band with sharpness and clarity, as well as the 160,000 sq. ft. display plan and the Sphere Immersive Sound, powered by HOLOPLOT. Additionally, the film employs the venue’s haptic seats, which use vibrations so guests can really “feel” the experience and reinforce the feeling of being at the show in-person.

View the film trailer below:

“The goal was to give the immersive movie goers as close to the live U2:UV concert experience as possible — and then some,” The Edge said in a statement. “I’ve never seen a U2 show. I’m so relieved I caught a great one.”

Steinberg noted that the directors “didn’t know what to expect from the process of making this film.

“The work became a true collaboration between band, artists, producers, and technology teams,” Steinberg said. “The end result is a cinematic experience that transports viewers into the energy and beauty of the live show.”

“U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere” has gone on to become a cultural phenomenon; the must-see show combined the Sphere’s advanced audio system, floor-to-ceiling screens, and highly acclaimed visuals to create one of the band’s most ambitious projects to-date, garnering billions of views across social media.

“V-U2” is set to open at the Sphere on Thursday, September 5. Subscribers at U2.com will have first access to presale tickets, running from Thursday, August 22 at 10 a.m. PT through Friday, August 23 at 9 a.m. PT. Additional presale will run throughout the week ahead of a general public sale on August 23 at 10 a.m. PT.

Find various ticketing options for the V:U2 film below:

V:U2 Immersive Concert Film Tickets

V:U2 Immersive Concert Film Tickets at MEGASeats

V:U2 Immersive Concert Film Tickets at Sphere

V:U2 Immersive Concert Film Tickets at StubHub

V:U2 Immersive Concert Film Tickets at Vivid Seats

V:U2 Immersive Concert Film Tickets at Ticket Club