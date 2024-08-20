The Story So Far is gearing up to hit the road this fall with a tour celebrating their latest album, I Want To Disappear. The tour is slated to feature supporting acts Superheaven and Koyo.

The run will kick off on November 21 in Nashville at Marathon Music Works. From there, the band is scheduled to visit cities such as Chicago, Columbus, Buffalo, Boston, Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Houston, Phoenix, and Los Angeles before wrapping up on December 14 in San Francisco at The Masonic.

An artist presale for the “I Want To Disappear Tour” is set to begin on Wednesday, August 21 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can sign up now to gain access. The general public sale is scheduled to start Friday, August 23, at 10 a.m.

The tour marks The Story So Far first major headlining run in support of I Want To Disappear, their fifth studio album, which was released on June 21. Produced by Jon Markson, the album features tracks like “Big Blind,” “Letterman,” and “All This Time.”

A complete list of “I Want To Disappear Tour” dates and ticket-purchasing options can be found below:

I Want To Disappear Tour Dates

November 21 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

November 22 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

November 23 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live!

November 24 – Buffalo, NY – RiverWorks

November 26 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore

November 27 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

November 29 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

December 1 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

December 3 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

December 4 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live

December 6 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

December 7 – San Antonio, TX – Boeing Center at Tech Port

December 8 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Factory

December 10 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

December 12 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

December 14 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic