The 2024 US Open set a new attendance record on its opening day as 74,641 fans poured into the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, NY – marking the largest single-day turnout in the history of the tournament.

Additionally, the opening day saw the day-session crowd reaching 42,886 attendees, making it the second-highest day-session attendance ever recorded at the US Open. Meanwhile, the night session brought in 31,775 fans, setting a new all-time record for night-session attendance.

Running until September 9, this year’s tournament has already made headlines for its fan engagement, even before the main draw matches began. The first-ever seven-day US Open Fan Week drew 216,029 visitors, representing a 37% increase over the previous year.

This heightened level of fan engagement is driven by several factors, including the tournament’s efforts to enhance the overall experience for attendees. These efforts range from creating interactive fan zones to family-friendly activities and live performances.

Moreover, the anticipation for this year’s US Open was palpable well before the gates opened. In June, tournament organizers reported a surge in early ticket demand following the launch of general sales. In just the first hour of ticket availability, sales had already doubled compared to the same time frame in 2023. The pre-sale period also saw a 65% increase in day one sales.