The first round of the Wyndham Championship needed to be postponed this week amid severe weather.

The final event was set to kick-off at Sedgefield Country Club in North Carolina on Thursday, however, Tropical Storm Debby closed-in on the state, with up to eight inches of rain expected over the first two days. Due to the weather, which the National Weather Service dubbed “a dangerous and life-threatening situation,” the tournament announced that it would be unsafe for spectators to attend.

Thursday’s event was subsequently postponed to Friday, meaning that notable players like Jordan Spieth, Will Zalatoris, and Team USA Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley will have to wait a little longer to get in on the action.

“The decision was a difficult one for us to make with our partners at the PGA Tour, but everyone’s safety is our top priority,” tournament director Bobby Powell said. “The most recent forecast looks like the storm could clear our area sometime Friday.”

The first round kicked-off at 9:50 a.m. ET Friday. The championship is slated to run through the weekend, with forthcoming second, third, and final rounds.

