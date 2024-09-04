The San Francisco 49ers are kicking-off their 2024-2025 season next week, but ahead of the first game, season ticket holders are already weary of what this season will look like amid tougher tailgating rules and higher ticket prices.

Joe Leonor of the Niner Empire Group told ABC 7 that he received emails from the 49ers — alongside others involved in some of the fans’ biggest tailgates — that certain rules will be enforced this year at Levi’s Stadium parking lots. These rules include no loud music and the enforcement of “Directed Parking” — where vehicles are waved in to maximize the use of available spaces. Leonor said he was told the new parking enforcement would help fans who arrive later.

Additionally, season ticket holders told the publication that the team has cut back on early tailgating privileges.

“We pay $3,000 per seat, we have three,” explained longtime season ticket holder Glenn Haase to ABC 7. “It’s like, ‘and now I can’t park next to my friend?’ That’s why we have the early tailgate. That’s why we write the email. That’s why we have this because we want to be together we want to support our team.”

Fans took to social media to express their frustration:

A decade later, and you still can’t figure shit out about parking and ruin experiences for the fans @LevisStadium @49ers you increase our prices but add the word free food to it so make it sound good and yet we pay but you just had to fuck with tailgating too. @JohnLynch49ers… pic.twitter.com/NihefneOkP — 49ers Faithful 34 🥋 (@49ers_34) September 4, 2024

We’ve been tailgating since candlestick now @LevisStadium @49ers show us where we will be parking lol @JedYork you’re so disconnected from your fan base didn’t a guy get ran over last year because of your new parking policy pic.twitter.com/QKVXW5omru — NINERS1 (@rickyhelton1) August 30, 2024

@49ers @LevisStadium The “Free” food is a joke, $200 million in renovation at the cost of loyal fans, parking is a mess and the nerve to dictate where we park. Thanks. 2nd highest ticket prices in the NFL. Soon you’ll have only corporate fans there instead of the true ones! — Greg Martinez (@gmarti66) September 4, 2024

Leonor created a petition dubbed “Respect the Faithful” — in honor of the team’s fanbase name — via Change.org. More than 2,500 people have signed the petition, which aims to “connect with someone from the 49er Executive Team to discuss transparent communication, ways to effectively allow for a optimal fanbase and tailgate experience and who to contact when there are concerns moving forward.”

“The Faithful have been present for decades and support the team regardless of a win, lose, or draw and tailgate in rain, snow, and heat,” the petition reads. “As everyone is aware, our fanbase is the best traveling fanbase taking over stadiums every year. Over the last decade the Faithful are the last to be informed about rule changes and other updates affecting them. The lack of communication and disregard from the front office to season ticket holder representatives is very concerning and have caused many to give up their season tickets in recent years and for the future.”

The petition went on to note that a major issue involving communication is tailgating — “a tradition and part of gameday experience.”

“Every year new rules are being enforced by parking lot attendants with no information to the fanbase,” the petition continued. “We are being told that this year we can’t even park with our party. Shuttles and walking for elderly and children take approximately one hour plus to and from the stadium after and before the game and we will be lucky if it’s in service. Parking lots are pitch dark and filthy from weeks prior.”

The petition seeks 5,000 signatures.

The 49ers will take on the Jets on Monday, September 9, followed by a game versus the Vikings on September 15 and the Rams on September 22.