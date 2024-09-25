The Bourbon & Beyond festival has officially become the largest festival in Kentucky’s history, drawing a crowd of 210,000 people over the course of four days. The festival is set to take place at the Highland Festival Grounds in Louisville from September 19 to 22, and it has surpassed its sister festival, Louder Than Life, in size.

Friday night was headlined by a two-hour set from Dave Matthews Band. Other performers included JJ Grey & Mofro, Melissa Etheridge, Black Pumas, Tedeschi Trucks Band and Chris Isaak

Saturday’s performance saw headliner Zach Bryan sharing the stage with Whiskey Myers, Cody Jinks, Sierra Farrell, Teddy Swims and Niko Moon. Closing out the weekend was The War On Drugs, as well as Dinosaur Jr., The National, My Morning Jacket, X Ambassadors and Tyler Childers performed on Sunday.

Del Williams, the global head of talent at Danny Wimmer Presents, reflected on the festival’s success, revealing that plans for the 2024 Bourbon & Beyond are already well underway, with more than half of the lineup booked.

Bourbon & Beyond set the stage for its rock-centric counterpart, Louder Than Life, scheduled for September 16 to 19. The event is poised to celebrate its 10th anniversary and is slated to feature a lineup of rock and metal icons, including a performance by the reunited Slayer. Louder Than Life is expected to draw a crowd of 200,000.