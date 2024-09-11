Country music legends Brooks & Dunn are getting ready to hit the road with their 12-date 2025 Neon Moon tour. David Lee Murphy is set to provide support on all dates.

The tour is slated to kick off on March 13 in Lubbock, TX, at United Supermarkets Arena. From there, the duo is set to make stops in cities such as Austin, Corpus Christi, Raleigh, Charlotte, Charlottesville, Indianapolis, and St. Louis before their last performance on April 26 in Louisville at the KFC Yum! Center.

Brooks & Dunn is the best-selling duo in country music history and has earned 20 No. 1 hits and a Grammy-winning catalog. With a three-decades-long career, Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn have broken countless records.

The tour is named after the pair’s 1992 hit “Neon Moon,” a track that topped Billboard’s Country Airplay chart. The song has been covered by other major artists, including Kacey Musgraves on Brooks & Dunn’s Reboot album.

Tickets for the Neon Moon Tour are set to go on sale Friday, September 13, at 10 a.m. local time on the duo’s official website, brooks-dunn.com.

A complete list of tour dates and ticket-purchasing options can be found below:

Neon Moon Tour Dates

3/13 – Lubbock, TX – United Supermarkets Arena

3/14 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

3/15 – Corpus Christi, TX – American Bank Center

3/27 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

3/28 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

3/29 – Charlottesville, VA – John Paul Jones Arena

4/3 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

4/4 – Peoria, IL – Peoria Civic Center Arena

4/5 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena

4/24 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena

4/25 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

4/26 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center