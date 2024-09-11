Blake Shelton is gearing up to hit the road with his ‘Friends & Heroes’ tour with Craig Morgan, Deana Carter, Trace Adkins, and Emily Ann Roberts.

The tour is set to feature 12 dates across the country, beginning on February 27 in Lexington, Kentucky at Rupp Arena. From there, the country singer is slated to make stops in Knoxville, Greensboro, Newark, Boston, Albany, Greensville, North Charleston, Atlanta, Baltimore, and Uncasville before wrapping up on March 22 in State College, Pennsylvania at the Bryce Jordan Center.

Shelton expressed his excitement for the tour, highlighting the unique experience it offers both for himself and his fans.



“The ‘Friends & Heroes Tour’ is one of my favorite tours because as a fan, I can’t think of a cooler concert to see,” Shelton said in a statement. “I get spoiled every night seeing these icons come out and do four or five of their biggest hits of their storied careers. And then get introduced to new talent like Emily Ann. I can’t wait.”

Shelton’s upcoming tour will kick off shortly after the end of his “Live In Las Vegas” residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace – set to run from February 5 to 15. Tickets for the “Friends & Heroes” tour are set to go on sale on September 13 at 10 a.m. local time.

A complete list of tour dates and ticket-purchasing options can be found below:

Friends & Heroes 2025 Tour Dates

2/27 – Rupp Arena – Lexington, KY

2/28 – Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center – Knoxville, TN

3/01 – Greensboro Coliseum – Greensboro, NC

3/06 – Prudential Center – Newark, NJ

3/07 – TD Garden – Boston, MA

3/08 – MVP Arena – Albany, NY

3/13 – Bon Secours Wellness Arena – Greenville, SC

3/14 – North Charleston Coliseum – North Charleston, SC

3/15 – State Farm Arena – Atlanta, GA

3/20 – CFG Bank Arena – Baltimore, MD

3/21 – Mohegan Sun Arena – Uncasville, CT

3/22 – Bryce Jordan Center – State College, PA