The Drunk Shakespeare Society, known for its blend of classic literature and booze-infused performances, is set to bring a twist to Bram Stoker’s Dracula this Halloween season. The group’s latest venture, “Drunk Dracula,” is set to run from October 9 through November 3 at the Ruby Theater in New York City.

“Drunk Dracula” is loosely inspired by Stoker’s 1897 novel and is penned by Lori Wolter Hudson, with co-creators Lisa Klages Calhoun, David Hudson, and Scott Griffin. Directed by Calhoun, this production serves as a seasonal extension of “Drunk Shakespeare,” the Society’s long-running, critically acclaimed show that reimagines Shakespearean classics through a lens of intoxication and improvisation.

The cast of “Drunk Dracula” includes Preston Mulligan taking on the role of Count Dracula, Sarah Goldstein as Van Yuengling, Aubrey Lace Taylor in the dual roles of Mina and Lucy, Chris Trindade as Harker and Seward, and Nate Betancourt as The Narrator.

In addition to its regular showings, the production will feature extra performances during Halloween week. As with all Drunk Shakespeare Society performances, craft cocktails and snacks will be available for purchase.

“Drunk Dracula” is described as “a spooky night of booze-infused laughs… and maybe even a bit of necking.” For additional details and for the latest information, theatergoers can visit drunkdracula.com.