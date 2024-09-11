Congolese singer-songwriter and producer Fally Ipupa is set to head out on a five-city “Coming to the Americas” tour in November. The limited run will mark the singer’s first-ever trek across North America.

“Coming to the Americas” kicks off November 3 at South Side Ballroom in Dallas before heading to Atlanta, Brooklyn, and Montreal, before wrapping-up in Silver Spring on November 10 at The Fillmore Silver Spring. The artist is expected to perform in more cities and at larger venues in 2025.

👑🦅 Coming to the Americas 🇺🇸🇨🇦 See you soon 🎶🎵🎤 https://t.co/WFy8GzqTaH pic.twitter.com/GCsIT4EXlY — Fally Ipupa (@fallyipupa01) September 3, 2024

After launching his career in the music industry in the late 1990s as a member of Koffi Olomide’s legendary Quartier Latin International, Fally Ipupa developed a style that blends contemporary and traditional Congolese music genres, including Congolese rumba, soukous, and ndombolo — infused with modern influences.

He dropped his debut solo album Droit Chemin in 2006. It was a milestone in the singer’s career, earning him international acclaim with a fanbase from Africa, Europe and beyond. Throughout his musical journey spanning 25 years, he released seven studio albums and four singles as well as contributing as a featured artist to several others.

Aside from his musical endeavors and sold-out performances across Europe, Fally Ipupa is seeking ways to be at the service of people in his home country, Democratic Republic of Congo. In August 2021, he was appointed as UNICEF National Ambassador, and now, he is committed to combating malnutrition, which affects millions of children in his nation.

When asked about how he managed to operate his humanitarian actions and tours around the world in an interview earlier this year, he said he always tried to find time for good causes.

“With my foundation [Fally Ipupa Foundation], which is ten years old,” he said, “we operate throughout Africa, via donations of medical ambulances to the general hospital in Goma (Kinshasa).”

“And we bought land for orphanages in Kinshasa,” he added.

Ipupa’s albums always scored successful entries into the French music charts. His 2022 album, Formule 7, amassed over three million streams on Spotify within 24 hours and dominated French iTunes sales. Then, the album was certified gold by the Centre National de la Musique for selling over 50,000 copies outside France, and also received gold certification from SNEP.

Find Ipupa’s full list of upcoming tour dates, as well as various ticketing options, below:

Coming to the Americas Tour Dates

Sun, Nov 03 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

Mon, Nov 04 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

Wed, Nov 06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

Fri, Nov 08 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

Sun, Nov 10 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring