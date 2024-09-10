Heart is slated to head back to the road again next year after postponing shows due to Ann Wilson’s cancer diagnosis.
The iconic rock duo was set to embark on their second North American leg of “The Royal Flush Tour” this past August, however, Ann shared that she had to undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy. Ann noted that the postponement was “merely a pause” as “I’ve much more to sing.”
Now, the duo has revealed they’ll return to the stage next year, kicking-off at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on February 28. From there, they’ll appear in Sacramento, Boise, Vancouver, Winnipeg, and Knoxville, making stops along the way at venues like the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Portland’s Moda Center, Rogers Place in Edmonton, and Montreal’s Bell Centre. The trek will wrap-up at the Videotron Centre in Quebec on April 5.
“We are so so excited to resume this tour,” Nancy Wilson said in a press release. “We were just starting to fire on all cylinders and the vibe was entirely MAJOR. To be continued…”
Earlier this year marked Heart’s first reunion show in four years. Ann said that their touring band “brings a whole new level of energy to Heart’s live performance.”
Find Heart’s full list of upcoming tour dates, as well as various ticketing options, below:
Heart | The Royal Flush Tour 2025
02/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ Fontainebleau Las Vegas
03/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
03/04 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
03/06 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
03/08 – West Valley City, UT @ Maverik Center
03/09 – Boise, ID @ ExtraMile Arena
03/11 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena
03/13 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum
03/14 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
03/20 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
03/21 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
03/24 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre
03/26 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
03/28 – Knoxville, TN @ Boling Arena
03/29 – Charleston, WV @ Charleston Civic Center Coliseum
03/31 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
04/02 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
04/04 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
04/05 – Québec, QC @ Videotron Centre