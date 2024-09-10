Heart is slated to head back to the road again next year after postponing shows due to Ann Wilson’s cancer diagnosis.

The iconic rock duo was set to embark on their second North American leg of “The Royal Flush Tour” this past August, however, Ann shared that she had to undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy. Ann noted that the postponement was “merely a pause” as “I’ve much more to sing.”

Now, the duo has revealed they’ll return to the stage next year, kicking-off at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on February 28. From there, they’ll appear in Sacramento, Boise, Vancouver, Winnipeg, and Knoxville, making stops along the way at venues like the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Portland’s Moda Center, Rogers Place in Edmonton, and Montreal’s Bell Centre. The trek will wrap-up at the Videotron Centre in Quebec on April 5.

“We are so so excited to resume this tour,” Nancy Wilson said in a press release. “We were just starting to fire on all cylinders and the vibe was entirely MAJOR. To be continued…”

Earlier this year marked Heart’s first reunion show in four years. Ann said that their touring band “brings a whole new level of energy to Heart’s live performance.”

Find Heart’s full list of upcoming tour dates, as well as various ticketing options, below:

Heart | The Royal Flush Tour 2025

02/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ Fontainebleau Las Vegas

03/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

03/04 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

03/06 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

03/08 – West Valley City, UT @ Maverik Center

03/09 – Boise, ID @ ExtraMile Arena

03/11 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

03/13 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum

03/14 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

03/20 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

03/21 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

03/24 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre

03/26 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

03/28 – Knoxville, TN @ Boling Arena

03/29 – Charleston, WV @ Charleston Civic Center Coliseum

03/31 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

04/02 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

04/04 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

04/05 – Québec, QC @ Videotron Centre