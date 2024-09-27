The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour is returning to Madison Square Garden for its 28th consecutive year. The concert is scheduled for Friday, December 13.

Set to headline this year’s Jingle Ball in New York are Katy Perry, Shaboozey, and NCT Dream, along with other notable acts like Tate McRae, twenty one pilots, The Kid LAROI, Madison Beer, Teddy Swims, Benson Boone, and Gracie Abrams.

Beyond the New York event, iHeartRadio’s 102.7 KIIS FM will reveal additional lineups for the Jingle Ball Tour at their Lineup Announcement Party, hosted by JoJo Wright. Jingle Ball is slated to make stops in Dallas, Chicago, Detroit, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C. and Miami.

For fans who can’t make it to the live show, ABC will air a special broadcast of the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2024 on December 18, with additional streaming available on Hulu the next day.

A Capital One pre-sale is set to begin on Tuesday, October 1, at 10 a.m. local time and runs through Thursday, October 3, at 10 a.m. local time. General sale is scheduled for Friday, October 4, at noon local time.