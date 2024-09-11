Justin Timberlake is avoiding a Driving While Intoxicated Charge (DWI) as he pleads guilty to a lesser offense.

Earlier this year, the “Sexy Back” singer was arrested by police in the Hampton’s town of Sag Harbor having allegedly failing field sobriety tests after being pulled over by police. He reportedly told arresting officers he had just “one martini, and I followed my friends home’’ — while refusing three times to take a Breathalyzer test. He spent the night in jail before being arraigned on charges related to the alleged intoxication as well as moving violations in the morning and released without bail.

Timberlake pled not guilty, and his lawyer, Edward Burke Jr., claimed he was not intoxicated at the time of his arrest.

According to TMZ, a judge agreed to drop the DWI charge in exchange for a guilty plea to Driving While Ability Impaired (DWAI). By pleading guilty to DWAI, Timberlake could face a maximum jail term of 15 days and a suspended license for 90 days, as opposed to one year for a DWI with a mandatory drivers license suspension of at least six month.

During a hearing on Friday, September 13, a judge will set a fine between $300 and $500. His license will remain suspended; in the state of New York, the refusal to take a breathalyzer automatically triggers a suspended license for one year.

Timberlake’s tour has gone on unaffected. He just wrapped-up the European leg of his “Forget Tomorrow World Tour,” and next, he’ll cross North America, kicking things off at Montreal’s Bell Centre on October 4. From there, he’ll appear in cities like Brooklyn, Toronto, Milwaukee, Charlotte, New Orleans, Nashville, and St. Louis before wapping-up at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City on December 20.

Find Timberlake’s full list of upcoming tour dates below, as well as various ticketing options:

Justin Timberlake | The Forget Tomorrow World Tour

October 4 – Montreal, QC | Bell Centre

October 7 – Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center

October 8 – Newark, NJ | Prudential Center

October 11 – Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center

October 13 – Washington, DC | Capital One Arena

October 17 – Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena

October 18 – Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena

October 21 – Buffalo, NY | KeyBank Center

October 23 – Columbus, OH | Nationwide Arena

October 25 – Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena

October 27 – Chicago, IL | United Center

October 28 – Milwaukee, WI | Fiserv Forum

October 31 – Saint Paul, MN | Xcel Energy Center

November 2 – Grand Rapids, MI | Van Andel Arena

November 8 – Sunrise, FL | Amerant Bank Arena

November 9 – Orlando, FL | Kia Center

November 12 – Jacksonville, FL | VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

November 14 – Charlotte, NC | Spectrum Center

November 16 – Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena

November 19 – Knoxville, TN | Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

November 20 – Louisville, KY | KFC Yum! Center

November 23 – Memphis, TN | FedExForum

November 25 – New Orleans, LA | Smoothie King Center

December 2 – Oklahoma City, OK | Paycom Center

December 4 – Houston, TX | Toyota Center

December 6 – Dallas, TX | American Airlines Center

December 8 – Wichita, KS | INTRUST Bank Arena

December 10 – North Little Rock, AR | Simmons Bank Arena

December 12 – Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena

December 14 – Pittsburgh, PA | PPG Paints Arena

December 16 – Indianapolis, IN | Gainbridge Fieldhouse

December 19 – St Louis, MO | Enterprise Center

December 20 – Kansas City, MO | T-Mobile Center