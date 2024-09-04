The iconic multi-hyphenate artist Lindsey Stirling announced the “Snow Waltz Christmas Tour,” crossing the U.S. this holiday season.

The 21-date trek is slated to kick-off in Toronto at the Meridian Hall, followed by performances in Amherst, Wichita, Memphis, and Savannah. Along the way, she’ll stop at venues like Charlotte’s Ovens Auditorium, the Chaifetz Arena in Saint Louis, Newark’s NJPAC, and spend two nights at The Venetian Theatre in Las Vegas before wrapping-up at Lexington’s Rupp Arena on December 22. Supporting acts have not been revealed at this time.

Stirling is best-known for her singing, aerial stunts, dancing, and multi-instrument capabilities. She’ll be touring in support of her 2022 Christmas-themed project Snow Waltz. The LP, which features tracks “Sleigh Ride” and “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen,” includes collaborations with Bonnie McKee, Frawley, and David Archuleta. The record was followed by 2024’s Duality, and just last month, she was featured on All Time Low’s re-released track “Remembering Sunday.”

An artist presale begins on September 4 at 12 p.m. local time, followed by a Live Nation presale September 5 with the code CREATE. General public tickets head on sale Friday, September 6 at 10 a.m. local time. Find Stirling’s full list of upcoming tour dates, as well as various ticketing options, below:

Lindsey Stirling | Snow Waltz Tour 2024

11/21 – Toronto, ON @ Meridian Hall

11/22 – Rochester, NY @ Kodak Center Main Theater

11/23 – Utica, NY @ Stanley Theatre

11/25 – Amherst, MA @ Mullins Center-U. Mass at Amherst

11/26 – Newark, NJ @ NJPAC

11/29 – Fishers, IN @ Fishers Event Center

11/30 – Saint Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena

12/02 – Wichita, KS @ Century II Performing Arts – Concert Hall

12/03 – Lubbock, TX @ The Buddy Holly Hall

12/04 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

12/06 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre

12/07 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre

12/11 – Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium

12/12 – Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre

12/13 – Savannah, GA @ Johnny Mercer Theatre

12/14 – Evans, GA @ Columbia County Performing Arts Center

12/16 – Memphis, TN @ The Cannon Center for the Performing Arts

12/18 – Huntsville, AL @ VBC – Mark C. Smith Concert Hall

12/19 – Chattanooga, TN @ Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium

12/21 – Evansville, IN @ Old National Events Plaza

12/22 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena