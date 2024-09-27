Mary J. Blige has two brand-new projects under her belt. The “Queen of R&B” will release her 15th studio album, Gratitude, which will arrive on November 15 – two years after Grammy-nominated 2022 album, Good Morning Gorgeous. Then, she will head out on a North American tour, titled “For My Fans,” in January 2025.

“When it’s all said and done, it’s never all said and done, I owe my fans a gratitude I can’t put into words, so I put it into a show,” she shared via her social media account.

Blige will be joined by Ne-Yo and Mario along the “For My Fans” tour. Although the full list of tour dates has not been revealed yet, the R&B star is expected to perform in many major cities like Boston, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, New York City, Toronto, and more.

When asked about the meaning of ‘gratitude’ for her on the Sherri show by Sherri Shepherd, Blige said, “It’s called Gratitude because that’s where I am.”

“I’m in a constant state of gratitude,” she continued. “I’m healthy. My family’s healthy. I have people around that care for me and love me and I have amazing fans for all the years of love and support that they’ve given me.”

The powerhouse vocalist referred to the ‘gratitude’ this past April, as well, when she was announced to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as part of the 2024 class.

“Beyond grateful!” she posted on her social back then. “This is incredible! God always has the final say! Thank you to my fans all over the world. Tears of joy!”

Blige will be honored alongside Cher, Kool & the Gang, Peter Frampton, Dave Matthews Band, Foreigner, Ozzy Osbourne, and A Tribe Called Quest with a ceremony on October 19.

Over the course of her career, the hip-hop icon has won nine Grammy Awards, a Primetime Emmy Award, four American Music Awards, twelve NAACP Image Awards, and twelve Billboard Music Awards, including the Billboard Icon Award and sold more than 100 million records worldwide. Her four studio albums among the 14 LPs hit the top of the Billboard 200 lists: Share My World (1997), Love & Life (2003), The Breakthrough (2005) and Growing Pains (2007).

The presale for the “For My Fans” tour will start on Tuesday, October 1.