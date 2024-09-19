Country singer Megan Moroney is getting ready for her first major solo tour, named after her sophomore album, Am I Okay?

The tour is set to kick off on March 20 at MTELUS in Montreal, Quebec. From there, the singer is set to make stops in Toronto, New York, Nashville, St. Louis, Houston, Oklahoma City, Washington D.C., Cleveland, Pittsburgh, and Milwaukee, before wrapping up on August 1 and 2 with back-to-back performances at the Roadrunner in Boston.

Taking to social media, Moroney expressed her excitement about her upcoming tour, stating:

“i’m so excited to announce the AM I OKAY? TOUR!!! 💙 i get to play some of my bucket list venues & it’s going to be a very ✨blue✨ very magical year on the road. i’m already counting down the days until i get to see your faces & all of your “homemade tshirts & homemade signs” :,) i know i’ve said it a lot but thank you for making all of my dreams come true – just over the mooooooon that i get to do this 🥹🫶🏼🚀👑👙🎣.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Moroney (@megmoroney)

Moroney recently opened for Kenny Chesney earlier this year during his Sun Goes Down Tour 2024. After wrapping up three nights at Gillette Stadium, Chesney commented on her Instagram post, “ Thank you so much for bringing your unique energy and heart on the road with me this summer. It was one of the e highlights of my life becoming friends with you. I sure love Megan Moroney.”

A complete list of tour dates and ticket-purchasing options can be found below:

Am I Okay? Tour Dates

3/20 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS

3/21 – Toronto, ON – History

3/22 – Toronto, ON – History

3/26 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

3/27 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

4/3 – Huntsville, AL – The Orion Amphitheater

4/4 – Athens, GA – Akins Ford Arena

4/5 – Athens, GA – Akins Ford Arena

4/9 – Nashville, TN – The Pinnacle

4/10 – Nashville, TN – The Pinnacle

4/11 – Knoxville, TN – Knoxville Civic Coliseum

4/24 – Fishers, IN – Fishers Event Center

4/25 – St Louis, MO – The Factory

4/26 – Bentonville, AR – The Momentary

5/2 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

5/15 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

5/16 – Omaha, NE – Astro Amphitheater

5/17 – Oklahoma City, OK – Astro Amphitheater

5/21 – Washington DC – The Anthem

5/22 – Washington DC – The Anthem

5/24 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

6/13 – Richmond, VA – Virginia Credit Union LIVE!

6/14 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

6/20 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE Outdoors

7/17 – Milwaukee, WI – Eagles Ballroom

7/19 – Buffalo, NY – Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B

8/1 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner

8/2 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner