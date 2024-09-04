The new musical “Lifeline” – a two-time Edinburgh Fringe Festival sell-out – will make its Off-Broadway debut on September 4. The production, set to run through September 28, will kick-off at the Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre at the Pershing Square Signature Center in New York.

Inspired by the life of Scottish scientist Alexander Fleming’s world-changing discovery of penicillin in 1928, “Lifeline” follows an interwoven story of the scientist along with a modern-day doctor, Jess “whose childhood sweetheart, Aaron, is recovering from cancer treatment, almost 100 years after antibiotics were discovered.” While Aaron is trying to get back to normality and romance, he is left wondering if Fleming’s cure will still work well enough to save him.

Previously titled “The Mould That Changed the World,” then changed into “Lifeline,” the musical features music and lyrics by Robin Hiley and a book by Becky Hope-Palmer. Alex Howarth helms direction whereas Lounds and Dr. Meghan Perry contribute to the show.

The cast includes Matthew Malthouse as Alexander Fleming, Kirsty MacLaren as Jess, Scott McClure as Aaron and Clowes, Robbie Scott as Julian and Pryce, Nicole Raquel Dennis as Amalia, and Mari McGinlay as Layla, as well as ensemble members and understudies Richard Lounds, Sarah Haddath, and Graham Richardson. The show also features a chorus of New York-based scientists and healthcare professionals.

Jessica Conway will produce the show, while James Ross serves as production stage manager.

Following sold-out performances at Fringe Festival in 2018 and 2022, the musical headed for a tour across London, Glasgow and the east coast of the USA in 2022.

Theater-goers can check ticket availability at musical’s official website or visit secondary marketplaces for purchasing options.