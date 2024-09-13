Nocturnal Wonderland festival has been forced to cancel this weekend’s event due to the rapidly spreading wildfires in San Bernardino, CA. The festival was slated to take place at Glen Helen Regional Park on September 14 and 15.

The cancellation was officially announced through Nocturnal Wonderland’s social media channels, where the festival organizers expressed their disappointment and informed ticket holders that further details regarding refunds would be sent via email.

“While Nocturnal Wonderland was cleared to move forward at the time of our last update, we are saddened to inform you that new fires in the San Bernardino area have ignited over the past 36 hours and are now approaching the Glen Helen Amphitheater,” read the statement from Nocturnal Wonderland. “The health and safety of festival attendees and staff is our highest priority. After further discussions with local authorities, due to the impact of the fires surrounding the venue, we will be unable to proceed with Nocturnal Wonderland.”

| RELATED: Power Outage Forces Hollywood Bowl to Cancel Concert Featuring Vance Joy, Grouplove |

“Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by the fires throughout San Bernardino and Southern California,” the statement continued. “We understand the importance of ensuring that local resources are fully dedicated to managing the fires and protecting the surrounding communities.”

This year’s Nocturnal Wonderland was set to feature performances by Apashe, Blanke, Boogie T, Green Velvet, Kaskade, Of The Trees, RL Grime, San Holo, Sidepiece and Slander, among others.

“For festival pass holders, please keep an eye out for an additional email with details regarding refunds. Please stay safe, and we look forward to reuniting soon.”

The full statement can be found below: