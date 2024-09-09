“Twist of Fate,” one of the new productions of The York Theatre Company this season, opened on September 8. The musical – which is based on an actual first amendment case – will run through September 15 at The Theater at St. Jean’s.

The production first kicked-off at the Tiffany Theatre in Los Angeles; “Twist of Fate” follows the story of a fortuneteller who is arrested in 1970’s Los Angeles before fighting the law instead of running from it to win the respect of her teenage daughter. “But first,” the press release reads, “she needs the respect of her court-appointed attorney.”

The Los Angeles staging of the show won the prestigious Kleban Award for its libretto, L.A. Drama Critics Circle Awards for its score and musical direction, along with several other awards and nominations.

The musical features a book and lyrics by Kleban Award winner Lissa Levin and music by Ron Abel. Bill Castellino helms direction of the show, and Ron Abel also owns musical direction.

“It all began with a feature article in the Los Angeles Times about a Romani woman who had been arrested for fortunetelling by a Mexican police detective and was then defended by a Jewish attorney from the ACLU,” Levin said, describing how the musical came to fruition.

“Who knew the practice was banned? Who fights for the right to predict the future? On the basis of Freedom of Speech? And what great fodder to dramatically explore a most unusual First Amendment case, a misunderstood culture, the mysterious practice of tarot card reading, and the melting pot of minorities that is Los Angeles, if not the U.S.”

The Off-Broadway cast of “Twist of Fate” stars David Baida, Joanna Carpenter, Allyson Kaye Daniel, Lianne Marie Dobbs, Ben Jones, Maya Lagerstam, Jillian Louis, Cal Mitchell, and Eric Phelps.

The band includes Ron Abel (piano), Dmitry Ishenko (bass), Sean Harkness (guitar), and Ray Marchica (drums). Casting is by Michael Cassara Casting. Christine Catti is production stage manager and Caroline Inches is assistant stage manager.

Theater-goers can visit The York Theatre Company’s website for tickets and more information.