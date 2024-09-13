Olivia Rodrigo is set to make waves in the Philippines with an exclusive performance at the Philippine Arena, the world’s largest indoor venue, on October 5.

Earlier this year, Rodrigo launched the Silver Star initiative, which offers discounted tickets at every Guts Tour stop. The Philippine show will not only mark the conclusion of the Asian leg of the Guts Tour but will also be the “Silver Star Show,” where every seat at the 55,000-capacity show will cost $25 (PHP 1,500).

Proceeds from the show will go directly to Rodrigo’s Fund 4 Good initiative, which focuses on supporting projects that champion women’s rights across the globe.

Fans looking to attend the concert will be able to purchase tickets starting Saturday, September 14. There is a limit of four tickets per customer, and the seating arrangements will be randomly assigned, with buyers finding out their seat locations on September 28.

Rodrigo’s next performance is slated for September 15 in Bangkok and is then scheduled to make stops in major cities like Seoul, Hong Kong, Tokyo, and Singapore. Following the conclusion of the Asian leg, Rodrigo is set to head to Australia for eight shows in October, including performances in Sydney and Melbourne.

Additionally, the “Drivers License” singer is set to headline next summer’s Lollapalooza in Chile, Argentina, and Brasil. Fans of Rodrigo can secure their spot to the Guts tour by visiting one of the links below:

Guts Tour Dates

Sun Sep 15 – Bangkok, Thailand – Impact Arena

Mon Sep 16 – Bangkok, Thailand – Impact Arena

Fri Sep 20 – Seoul, Korea – Jamsil Arena

Tue Sep 24 – Hong Kong, China – Asia World Arena

Tue Oct 1 – Singapore – Singapore Indoor Stadium

Wed Oct 2 – Singapore – Singapore Indoor Stadium

Sat Oct 5 – Bulacan, Philippines – Philippine Arena

Wed Oct 9 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena

Thu Oct 10 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena

Sun Oct 13 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena

Mon Oct 14 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena

Thu Oct 17 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena

Fri Oct 18 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena

Mon Oct 21 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena

Tue Oct 22 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena