Lollapalooza has announced the lineups for its 2025 South American festivals, set to take the stage in Chile, Argentina, and Brazil.

The trio of festivals is slated to run across multiple weekends in March, and it is set to see Olivia Rodrigo, Justin Timberlake, Shawn Mendes, Alanis Morissette, and Tool as the main headliners. The event is set to mark Rodrigo and Tool’s debut performances in South America, with Timberlake’s performances in Chile and Argentina marking his first appearances in these countries.

In addition to the main headliners, electronic music trio Rüfüs Du Sol is scheduled to take the stage along with Benson Boone, Irish rock band Fontaines D.C., and Brazilian band Sepultura.

The 2025 Lollapalooza South American circuit is set to kick off in Santiago, Chile, from March 21 to 23 at Parque Bicentenario de Cerrillos. The lineup for Lollapalooza Chile features a blend of international and local artists, including Foster the People, Tate McRae, Zedd, Nathy Peluso, Inhaler, Caribou, and Michael Kiwanuka among others.

Simultaneously, Lollapalooza Argentina will take place from March 21 to 23 at Hippodromo de San Isidro in Buenos Aires. The lineup mirrors that of Chile, with slight variations including the addition of Argentine rock band Tan Biónica and the popular cumbia group Los Ángeles Azules. Fans in Argentina can also catch performances by Parcels, Barry Can’t Swim, Caribou and more.

Rounding off the South American run, Lollapalooza Brasil will be held from March 28 to 30 at Autódromo de Interlagos in São Paulo. The Brazilian edition features many of the same acts, with a few special additions like Brazilian pop artist Jão and indie duo Neil Frances.

Festivalgoers can find the complete South American lineup below:

Lollapalooza South American Lineup