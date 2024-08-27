Benson Boone and RAYE have been announced as the latest additions to the 2024 Global Citizen Festival. The event is set to take place in New York City’s Central Park on September 28 and aims to blend music with activism.

These two additions are set to share the stage with Post Malone, Doja Cat, Jelly Roll, and Rauw Alejandro.

“Ending extreme poverty is a responsibility we all share,” Boone said in a statement. “I’m grateful to be involved in Global Citizen’s mission by helping those who are living in extreme poverty. I hope we can all come together to take action and make a real difference in the world.”

The 2024 Global Citizen Festival will be hosted by Global Citizen Ambassador Hugh Jackman and will feature special appearances by Dr. Jane Goodall and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

In line with the festival’s commitment to environmental sustainability, this year’s event will be one of the first major U.S. festivals to be powered entirely by hybrid energy.

The Central Park stage will utilize the same SmartGrid battery system that powered Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres world tour in an effort to ensure all audio, lighting, video, and stage production are as eco-friendly as possible.

The festival’s presenters will include figures, such as Antoni Porowski, Bill Nye, Bridget Moynahan, Charlamagne Tha God, Danai Gurira, and many others. These presenters will take the stage to emphasize the importance of global action on issues such as poverty, climate change, and social justice.

