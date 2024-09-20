Mr. Worldwide is officially heading to the Sin City.

Pitbull revealed that a new show, dubbed “Pitbull: Vegas After Dark the Residency” will begin performances on November 8 at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas. The residency will run for eight shows, taking place on November 8 and 9, January 24 and 25, and March 7, 8, 14, and 15. Fans can expect to see “state-of-the-art visuals” and pyrotechnics during the show, while also jamming out to timeless Pitbull hits like “Give Me Everything.” “Feel This Moment” and “Time of Our Lives.”

“Backed by his incredible band, The Agents, and his dynamic dancers, The Most Bad Ones, the fusion of music, lights and special effects will create a sophisticated, high-energy party for everyone in attendance,” a press release notes.

Pitbull last performed the “Time of Our Lives” residency in the Sin City from 2015 to 2018 at The AXIS.

| READ: Pitbull Buys Naming Rights for Florida College Football Stadium |

Fontainebleau Las Vegas Senior Vice President of Entertainment Fedor Banuchi said in the release that “Fontainebleau’s legacy of top-tier entertainment stems from its Miami Beach roots.”

“We are honored to have Mr. 305 himself bring his Miami flair to BleauLive Theater for this iconic limited engagement,” Banuchi said.

Currently, Pitbull is crossing North America on his “Party After Dark Tour.” The 26-date trek kicked-off in August and is set to run through October 5, featuring support from T-Pain and Lil Jon on select dates. Pitbull last released Trackhouse (Daytona 500 Edition) this past February. The LP features an array of special guests including Dolly Parton, Tim McGraw, Nile Rodgers, and Vikina.

Find Pitbull’s upcoming tour and residency dates below, as well as various ticketing options:

Pitbull Tickets

Pitbull tickets at MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order)

Pitbull tickets at Pitbull’s Official Website

Pitbull tickets at StubHub

Pitbull tickets at Vivid Seats

Pitbull tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership with code TICKETNEWS

Pitbull | Party After Dark Tour 2024

Sat Sep 21 – Ridgedale, MO – Thunder Ridge Nature Arena

Sun Sep 22 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Wed Sep 25 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Fri Sep 27 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Sat Sep 28 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

Thu Oct 03 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Fri Oct 04 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Sat Oct 05 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Pitbull | Vegas After Dark: The Residency

November 8 – Las Vegas, NV @ Fontainebleau Las Vegas

November 9 – Las Vegas, NV @ Fontainebleau Las Vegas

January 24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Fontainebleau Las Vegas

January 25 – Las Vegas, NV @ Fontainebleau Las Vegas

March 7 – Las Vegas, NV @ Fontainebleau Las Vegas

March 8 – Las Vegas, NV @ Fontainebleau Las Vegas

March 14 – Las Vegas, NV @ Fontainebleau Las Vegas

March 15 – Las Vegas, NV @ Fontainebleau Las Vegas