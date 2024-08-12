Pitbull has secured the naming rights to Florida International University’s (FIU) football stadium.

The announcement marks a five-year agreement that will see the stadium rebranded as Pitbull Stadium. Under the terms of the agreement, the rapper will pay $1.2 million annually for the naming rights. The partnership also comes with a variety of perks for Mr. 305, who will have the privilege of hosting up to ten events each year at the stadium without incurring rental fees.

The contract includes an option to extend the partnership for an additional five years. The agreement also requires him to engage with the university on social media, with at least a dozen posts annually, and to participate in at least one fundraising event for FIU athletics each year. Additionally, Pitbull has committed to recording a new anthem for FIU.

FIU Stadium, which first opened its doors in 1995, has a seating capacity of 20,000 and has undergone several name changes over the years. Initially named FIU Community Stadium, it was later renamed Ocean Bank Field at FIU Stadium from 2001 to 2017, and most recently, it was known as Riccardo Silva Stadium until 2022.

The rapper is also gearing up for his "Party After Dark Tour with special guest T-Pain. The tour is slated to begin on August 21.

