Pitbull has secured the naming rights to Florida International University’s (FIU) football stadium.
The announcement marks a five-year agreement that will see the stadium rebranded as Pitbull Stadium. Under the terms of the agreement, the rapper will pay $1.2 million annually for the naming rights. The partnership also comes with a variety of perks for Mr. 305, who will have the privilege of hosting up to ten events each year at the stadium without incurring rental fees.
The contract includes an option to extend the partnership for an additional five years. The agreement also requires him to engage with the university on social media, with at least a dozen posts annually, and to participate in at least one fundraising event for FIU athletics each year. Additionally, Pitbull has committed to recording a new anthem for FIU.
FIU Stadium, which first opened its doors in 1995, has a seating capacity of 20,000 and has undergone several name changes over the years. Initially named FIU Community Stadium, it was later renamed Ocean Bank Field at FIU Stadium from 2001 to 2017, and most recently, it was known as Riccardo Silva Stadium until 2022.
The rapper is also gearing up for his “Party After Dark Tour with special guest T-Pain. The tour is slated to begin on August 21. Fans looking to catch Mr. Worldwide on tour can purchase their tickets below:
Pitbull | Party After Dark Tour 2024
Wed Aug 21 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
Fri Aug 23 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Sat Aug 24 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
Sun Aug 25 – Queens, NY – Forest Hills Stadium
Thu Aug 29 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
Fri Aug 30 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Sat Aug 31 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Sun Sep 01 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
Wed Sep 04 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
Fri Sep 06 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater
Sat Sep 07 – Syracuse, NY – Empower FCU Amphitheater at Lakeview
Sun Sep 08 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC
Thu Sep 12 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health At Jones Beach Theater
Fri Sep 13 – Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre
Sat Sep 14 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater
Sun Sep 15 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
Wed Sep 18 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake
Thu Sep 19 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
Sat Sep 21 – Ridgedale, MO – Thunder Ridge Nature Arena
Sun Sep 22 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Wed Sep 25 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
Fri Sep 27 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater*
Sat Sep 28 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre
Thu Oct 03 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre*
Fri Oct 04 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Sat Oct 05 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
*with Special Guest Lil Jon