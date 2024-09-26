Riley Green is getting ready to hit the road in 2025 on his Damn Country Music Spring Headline Tour.

The tour is scheduled to kick off on March 27 at the Abbotsford Centre. From there, the country singer is slated to make stops in Toronto, Cincinnati, Baltimore, Raleigh, New York, Boston, and Idaho Falls before wrapping up on August 23 in Nampa, Idaho at Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater.

The Damn Country Music Tour is slated to have various guest performers, with Ella Langley, set to accompany Green on all dates. In addition to Langley, a rotating list of artists will take the stage, such as Drake White, Vincent Mason, Lauren Watkins, Jake Worthington, Preston Cooper, Erik Dylan, Wyatt McCubbin, Mike Ryan, and Channing Wilson.

In addition to the tour, Green is gearing up to release his third studio album, Don’t Mind If I Do, set for release on October 18. When talking about the tour, the singer shared:

“I learned to play guitar to my granddaddy’s favorite country songs from back in the day, and the new album is a throwback to the era when I first became a fan,” Green said. “For this tour I was able to find some of my favorite artists and songwriters to join us, and singing with Ella every night will be a lot of fun.”

Tickets to the Damn Country Music Tour are set to go on sale Friday, September 27. A complete list of tour dates and ticket-purchasing options can be found below:

Riley Green Ticket Links

Riley Green tickets at MEGAseats

Riley Green tickets at rileygreenmusic.com

Riley Green tickets at StubHub

Riley Green tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership code TICKETNEWS

Riley Green tickets at Vivid Seats

Damn Country Music Tour Dates

March 27, 2025 – Abbotsford, BC – Abbotsford Centre

March 28, 2025 – Kelowna, BC – Prospera Place

March 30, 2025 – Regina, SK – Brandt Centre

April 3, 2025 – Kingston, ON – Slush Puppie Place

April 4, 2025 – Toronto, ON – Coca-Cola Coliseum

April 5, 2025 – London, ON – Budweiser Gardens

May 1, 2025 – Athens, GA – Akins Ford Arena

May 9, 2025 – Lake Charles, LA – Lake Charles Event Center

May 10, 2025 – Tupelo, MS – Cadence Bank Arena

May 29, 2025 – Youngstown, OH – Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre

May 30, 2025 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center

May 31, 2025 – Detroit, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

June 12, 2025 – Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion

June 13, 2025 – Wilmington, NC – Live Oak Bank Pavilion

June 14, 2025 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park

June 19, 2025 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater

June 21, 2025 – Huntington, WV – Marshall Health Network Arena

July 24, 2025 – New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17

July 25, 2025 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

July 26, 2025 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion

August 21, 2025 – Bonner, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater

August 22, 2025 – Idaho Falls, ID – Mountain America Center

August 23, 2025 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater