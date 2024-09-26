Riley Green is getting ready to hit the road in 2025 on his Damn Country Music Spring Headline Tour.
The tour is scheduled to kick off on March 27 at the Abbotsford Centre. From there, the country singer is slated to make stops in Toronto, Cincinnati, Baltimore, Raleigh, New York, Boston, and Idaho Falls before wrapping up on August 23 in Nampa, Idaho at Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater.
The Damn Country Music Tour is slated to have various guest performers, with Ella Langley, set to accompany Green on all dates. In addition to Langley, a rotating list of artists will take the stage, such as Drake White, Vincent Mason, Lauren Watkins, Jake Worthington, Preston Cooper, Erik Dylan, Wyatt McCubbin, Mike Ryan, and Channing Wilson.
In addition to the tour, Green is gearing up to release his third studio album, Don’t Mind If I Do, set for release on October 18. When talking about the tour, the singer shared:
“I learned to play guitar to my granddaddy’s favorite country songs from back in the day, and the new album is a throwback to the era when I first became a fan,” Green said. “For this tour I was able to find some of my favorite artists and songwriters to join us, and singing with Ella every night will be a lot of fun.”
Tickets to the Damn Country Music Tour are set to go on sale Friday, September 27. A complete list of tour dates and ticket-purchasing options can be found below:
Damn Country Music Tour Dates
March 27, 2025 – Abbotsford, BC – Abbotsford Centre
March 28, 2025 – Kelowna, BC – Prospera Place
March 30, 2025 – Regina, SK – Brandt Centre
April 3, 2025 – Kingston, ON – Slush Puppie Place
April 4, 2025 – Toronto, ON – Coca-Cola Coliseum
April 5, 2025 – London, ON – Budweiser Gardens
May 1, 2025 – Athens, GA – Akins Ford Arena
May 9, 2025 – Lake Charles, LA – Lake Charles Event Center
May 10, 2025 – Tupelo, MS – Cadence Bank Arena
May 29, 2025 – Youngstown, OH – Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre
May 30, 2025 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center
May 31, 2025 – Detroit, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
June 12, 2025 – Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion
June 13, 2025 – Wilmington, NC – Live Oak Bank Pavilion
June 14, 2025 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park
June 19, 2025 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater
June 21, 2025 – Huntington, WV – Marshall Health Network Arena
July 24, 2025 – New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17
July 25, 2025 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
July 26, 2025 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion
August 21, 2025 – Bonner, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater
August 22, 2025 – Idaho Falls, ID – Mountain America Center
August 23, 2025 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater