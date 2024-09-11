Indie’s Soccer Mommy just revealed a new single and forthcoming North American tour.
Following a round of shows this September and October, Sophie Allison — known as the stage name Soccer Mommy — will return to the road in 2025. The extensive run kicks-off in Asheville, North Carolina at The Orange Peel on January 23, followed by gigs at The Concert Hall in Toronto, New Orleans’ Tipitina’s, Rialto Theatre in Tucson, and Denver’s Ogden Theatre. Along the way, she’ll appear in cities like St. Louis, Portland, Los Angeles, Houston, and Chicago before wrapping-up at Nashville’s Brooklyn Bowl on March 15. Support will be provided by Hana Vu, Tomberlin, and L’Rain.
After the North American run, she’ll head overseas for shows across Europe and the U.K., stopping in Barcelona, Milan, Dublin, Paris, and Warsaw.
Soccer Mommy will be touring in support of her forthcoming album, Evergreen. Already, she’s shared the singles “Lost” and “M,” which was just followed by “Driver” — a track she’s described as “more lighthearted than some of the other songs I’ve put out this year.” Evergreen, due this October, will follow 2022’s Sometimes, Forever and 2020’s Color Theory, which helped her garner attention with fan-favorites “circle the drain” and “yellow is the color of her eyes.”
Presale tickets to Soccer Mommy’s 2025 tour head on sale Wednesday, September 11, followed by a general on sale Friday, September 13 at 10 a.m. local time. Find Soccer Mommy’s full list of upcoming tour dates, as well as various ticketing options, below:
Soccer Mommy | 2024-2025 Tour Dates
09/13 – Nashville, TN @ Musician’s Corner
09/28 – New York, NY @ All Things Go Festival
09/29 – Washington, DC @ All Things Go Festival
10/12 – Little Rock, AR @ Hillcrest Harvest Fest
01/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
01/23 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
01/24 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
01/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
01/27 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
01/30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
02/02 – Montreal, QC @ Théâtre Beanfield
02/04 – Toronto, ON @ The Concert Hall
02/05 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic Theatre
02/06 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
02/08 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall
02/18 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
02/19 – New Orleans, LA @ Tipitina’s
02/20 – Dallas, TX @ The Studio at The Factory
02/21 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
02/22 – Austin, TX @ Radio/East
02/24 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
02/25 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre
02/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
02/28 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
03/03 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
03/04 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
03/05 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
03/07 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall
03/08 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
03/10 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
03/12 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
03/13 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
03/14 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
03/15 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
04/26 – Lisbon, PT @ Lisboa ao Vivo
04/27 – Madrid, ES @ Sala Copernico
04/28 – Barcelona, ES @ Sala Apolo 2
04/30 – Zurich, CH @ Papiersaal
05/01 – Fribourg, CH @ Fri-Son
05/02 – Milan, IT @ Legend
05/03 – Munich, DE @ Ampere
05/04 – Cologne, DE @ Artheater
05/06 – Brighton, UK @ Chalk
05/07 – Bristol, UK @ SWX
05/08 – London, UK @ Hackney Church
05/09 – Leeds, UK @ Project House
05/11 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street
05/13 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 TV Studio
05/14 – Manchester, UK @ New Century Hall
05/16 – Paris, FR @ Le Trabendo
05/17 – Amsterdam, NL @ London Calling Festival
05/20 – Hamburg, DE @ Nochtspeicher
05/21 – Berlin, DE @ Lido
05/22 – Warsaw, PL @ Klub Hybrydy