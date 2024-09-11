Indie’s Soccer Mommy just revealed a new single and forthcoming North American tour.

Following a round of shows this September and October, Sophie Allison — known as the stage name Soccer Mommy — will return to the road in 2025. The extensive run kicks-off in Asheville, North Carolina at The Orange Peel on January 23, followed by gigs at The Concert Hall in Toronto, New Orleans’ Tipitina’s, Rialto Theatre in Tucson, and Denver’s Ogden Theatre. Along the way, she’ll appear in cities like St. Louis, Portland, Los Angeles, Houston, and Chicago before wrapping-up at Nashville’s Brooklyn Bowl on March 15. Support will be provided by Hana Vu, Tomberlin, and L’Rain.

After the North American run, she’ll head overseas for shows across Europe and the U.K., stopping in Barcelona, Milan, Dublin, Paris, and Warsaw.

Soccer Mommy will be touring in support of her forthcoming album, Evergreen. Already, she’s shared the singles “Lost” and “M,” which was just followed by “Driver” — a track she’s described as “more lighthearted than some of the other songs I’ve put out this year.” Evergreen, due this October, will follow 2022’s Sometimes, Forever and 2020’s Color Theory, which helped her garner attention with fan-favorites “circle the drain” and “yellow is the color of her eyes.”

Presale tickets to Soccer Mommy’s 2025 tour head on sale Wednesday, September 11, followed by a general on sale Friday, September 13 at 10 a.m. local time. Find Soccer Mommy’s full list of upcoming tour dates, as well as various ticketing options, below:

Soccer Mommy | 2024-2025 Tour Dates

09/13 – Nashville, TN @ Musician’s Corner

09/28 – New York, NY @ All Things Go Festival

09/29 – Washington, DC @ All Things Go Festival

10/12 – Little Rock, AR @ Hillcrest Harvest Fest

01/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

01/23 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

01/24 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

01/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

01/27 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

01/30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

02/02 – Montreal, QC @ Théâtre Beanfield

02/04 – Toronto, ON @ The Concert Hall

02/05 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic Theatre

02/06 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

02/08 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall

02/18 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

02/19 – New Orleans, LA @ Tipitina’s

02/20 – Dallas, TX @ The Studio at The Factory

02/21 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

02/22 – Austin, TX @ Radio/East

02/24 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

02/25 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

02/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

02/28 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

03/03 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

03/04 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

03/05 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

03/07 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall

03/08 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

03/10 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

03/12 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

03/13 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

03/14 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

03/15 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

04/26 – Lisbon, PT @ Lisboa ao Vivo

04/27 – Madrid, ES @ Sala Copernico

04/28 – Barcelona, ES @ Sala Apolo 2

04/30 – Zurich, CH @ Papiersaal

05/01 – Fribourg, CH @ Fri-Son

05/02 – Milan, IT @ Legend

05/03 – Munich, DE @ Ampere

05/04 – Cologne, DE @ Artheater

05/06 – Brighton, UK @ Chalk

05/07 – Bristol, UK @ SWX

05/08 – London, UK @ Hackney Church

05/09 – Leeds, UK @ Project House

05/11 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

05/13 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 TV Studio

05/14 – Manchester, UK @ New Century Hall

05/16 – Paris, FR @ Le Trabendo

05/17 – Amsterdam, NL @ London Calling Festival

05/20 – Hamburg, DE @ Nochtspeicher

05/21 – Berlin, DE @ Lido

05/22 – Warsaw, PL @ Klub Hybrydy