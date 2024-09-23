Stevie Wonder is getting ready for a 10-date arena tour this October.

The tour, titled “Sing Your Song! As We Fix Our Nation’s Broken Heart,” is scheduled to kick off on October 8 in Pittsburgh at PPG Paints Arena. From there, it is slated to make stops in major U.S. cities such as New York, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Greensboro, Atlanta, Detroit, Milwaukee, and Minneapolis before his final performance on October 30 in Grand Rapids at Van Andel Arena.

According to an official press release, the motivation behind his tour is to call for joy and peace ahead of the presidential election.

“Stevie Wonder announces today that he will be playing select dates in October, at the height of a critical election season and a pivotal juncture in American politics and culture, in a call for “joy over anger, kindness over recrimination, peace over war,” the release notes.



In comments shared with Billboard, the 25-time Grammy Award winner expressed his belief in the power of music.

“I’ve always felt that singing and expressing love throughout our world can make a major difference — it always has and always will,” he said. “Truthfully, I miss you; I miss performing. So I will be singing my songs, your songs; we will be celebrating songs and music as together we fix our nation’s broken heart.”

Additionally, the press release noted that “as a special thank you, Wonder will be offering a designated amount of complimentary tickets to those in our communities who are already working tirelessly to fix our nation’s broken heart.”

Sing Your Song! As We Fix Our Nation’s Broken Heart Tour Dates

10/08 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

10/10 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

10/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

10/15 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

10/17 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

10/19 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

10/22 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

10/24 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

10/27 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

10/30 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena