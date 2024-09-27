In a new development for Stockholm’s entertainment and sports scene, the Tele2 Arena is set to undergo a rebranding as part of a new partnership.

Starting January 1, 2025, the arena will be renamed 3Arena, reflecting a naming rights deal between Stockholm Live, ASM Global’s Swedish operation, and telecommunications company Three. This collaboration extends a growing relationship between Three and ASM Global.

Commenting on the partnership, Marie Lindqvist, senior vice president of operations for Europe at ASM Global, expressed her enthusiasm for the renewed collaboration.

“Three is the ideal partner for us,” Lindqvist said in a statement. “We both share a passion for sports, entertainment, and the continued evolution of Stockholm as a global destination. 3Arena has already established itself as one of the world’s leading hybrid arenas, and this partnership ensures that it will continue to attract global stars and provide unforgettable experiences for audiences across the Nordic region and beyond.”

Haval van Drumpt, CEO of Three Sweden echoed similar sentiments, noting that “music and football are deeply ingrained in Three’s identity, and our commitment to innovation, connectivity, and creating experiences makes this partnership with Stockholm Live a perfect fit.”

“With our headquarters located directly across from the arena, this opportunity felt like a natural step, and we’re eager to contribute to the continued development of both the venue and the surrounding area,” Drumpt said.

The arena, which opened in 2013, regularly hosts over 1.5 million visitors annually and serves as the home ground for large-scale events such as sport matches and tours. It is also adjacent to the revitalized Slakthusområdet meatpacking district, making it part of a broader urban transformation that is positioning the area as a dynamic cultural destination.