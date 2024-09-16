Thomas Rhett is set to return to the stage in 2025 with his Better in Boots tour, set to span 30 cities across North America. The tour is scheduled to feature direct support from country artist Tucker Wetmore, alongside special guests The Castellows or Dasha, depending on the location.

The Better in Boots tour is slated to kick off on June 5 in Rogers, AZ, at Walmart AMP. From there, the country singer is scheduled to make stops in cities such as Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Charlotte, Buffalo, Virginia Beach, Savannah, and Salt Lake City before his final performance on September 26 in Ridgefield, WA, at the RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater.

The tour announcement arrives on the heels of the release of Rhett’s seventh studio album, About a Woman, described by Country Living as “his best work yet.”

Additionally, the “Die a Happy Man” singer is slated to perform at the iHeartRadio Music Festival on September 20, the Coastal Country Jam on September 21 and GoldenSky Country Music Festival on October 18 and 19. Rhett is also scheduled for a mini-residency at the BleauLive Theater in Las Vegas, set for December 6, 7, 13, and 14.

Fans can find a complete list of Better Boots tour dates as well as ticket-purchasing options for Rhett’s upcoming performances below:

Better in Boots 2025 Tour Dates

6/5 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP *

6/6 – Southaven, MS – Bank Plus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove *

6/7 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *

6/12 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC *

6/13 – Pittsburgh, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

6/14 – Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center *

6/26 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium *

6/27 – Birmingham, AL – Venue TBA *

6/28 – Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater *

7/10 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center ^

7/11 – Philadelphia, PA – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion ^

7/12 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater ^

7/17 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage *

7/31 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park ^

8/1 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion ^

8/2 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre ^

8/7 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater ^

8/8 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre ^

8/9 – East Troy, WI – Alpine Valley Music Theatre ^

8/15 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center *

8/21 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview *

8/22 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live *

8/23 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach *

9/4 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre *

9/5 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre *

9/6 – Savannah, GA – Enmarket Arena *

9/18 – Spokane, WA – Spokane Arena *

9/19 – Boise, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater *

9/20 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre *

9/26 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater *

* Additional Support from The Castellows

^ Additional Support from Dasha