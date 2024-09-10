The 2024 US Open made history by drawing over one million fans to the tournament, marking a new attendance milestone.

This year’s final attendance figure of 1,048,669 fans shattered previous records, representing an 8% increase from last year’s numbers. This tally includes attendees at pre-tournament events, with the main draw alone attracting 832,640 spectators over the two-week competition.

However, despite the excitement and record-breaking crowds, no American man or woman managed to secure a singles title at this year’s event.

Italian star Jannik Sinner captured the men’s singles title by defeating American Taylor Fritz in straight sets during Sunday’s final. The victory marks Sinner’s first Grand Slam title. For Fritz, the match was a bittersweet milestone; he became the first American man to reach a Grand Slam final since Andy Roddick’s match against Roger Federer at Wimbledon in 2009.

Beyond the men’s final, Aryna Sabalenka claimed the women’s singles title, solidifying her position at the top of the women’s game. Notably, Sinner and Sabalenka took home $3.6 million each as part of the record-setting $75 million prize purse, the largest in the tournament’s history.