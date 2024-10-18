Andrea Bocelli is gearing up to continue his 30th-anniversary celebration with a newly announced North American arena tour in 2025.

The tour is slated to kick off on February 6 in Omaha at CHI Health Center. From there, Bocelli is scheduled to make stops in Knoxville, Tampa and Savannah before wrapping up his February dates on the 16 in Sunrise, FL, at Amarent Arena.

Following his February dates, Bocelli is slated to perform five concerts in June, beginning on June 10 in New Orleans at Smoothie King Center. The singer is then slated to visit Houston, Austin, and Tulsa before his last performance on June 17 in Denver at Ball Arena.

The final leg of Bocelli’s North American tour will begin on October 30 in Charlotte at Opera Carolina, with a special operatic repertoire performance in honor of the 75th anniversary of the venue, followed by a performance on November 1 in Highland, CA, before his series of December dates. December is set to see the singer perform in various cities such as San Diego, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Boston, and New York before his final concert slated for December 22 in Miami at Kaseya Arena.

In addition to the tour, Bocelli is getting ready to release a new album titled Duets on October 25. The album will feature a number of collaborations with artists such as Ed Sheeran, Celine Dion, Shania Twain, Chris Stapleton and more.

Presale tickets will begin on October 22 at 10 a.m. local time for Stifel members and Citi cardholders, followed by a fan club presale starting October 23 at 10 a.m. local time. General ticket sales will open to the public on October 28, 2024, at 10 a.m. local time.

A complete list of tour dates and ticket-purchasing options can be found below:

Andrea Bocelli Tour Dates

Thursday, February 6, 2025 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

Saturday, February 8, 2025 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

Thursday, February 13, 2025 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Friday, February 14, 2025 – Savannah, GA – Enmarket Arena

Sunday, February 16, 2025 – Sunrise, FL – Amarent Arena

ANDREA BOCELLI June 2025 U.S. Tour

Tuesday, June 10, 2025 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Thursday, June 12, 2025 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Friday, June 13, 2025 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Sunday, June 15, 2025 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Tuesday, June 17, 2025 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

October 30, 2024 – Charlotte, NC – Opera Carolina

November 1, 2024 – Highland, CA – Yaamava’ Casino

Wednesday, December 4, 2024 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena

Thursday, December 5, 2024 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Saturday, December 7, 2024 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden

Sunday, December 8, 2024 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum

Wednesday, December 11, 2024 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena

Saturday, December 14, 2024 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Sunday, December 15, 2024 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

Wednesday, December 18, 2024 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Thursday, December 19, 2024 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sunday, December 22, 2024 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Arena