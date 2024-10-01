The Spanish football club FC Barcelona has officially been banned from selling tickets to its UEFA Champions League away match against Serbia’s Red Star Belgrade following numerous racist incidents between fans.

During the men’s match against AS Monaco at Stade Louis II on September 19, Barcelona fans were found guilty of racist behavior, including Nazi symbolism. Barcelona was subsequently fined €10,000 ($11,000) by the football governing body UEFA.

“FC Barcelona reject any type of justification for violence, and as indicated in articles three and four of the Statutes, they strive to protect and promote the Universal Declaration of Human Rights contained in the international Bill of Human Rights adopted by the United Nations,” the club said.

It went on to note that following the behavior at both home matches and away games, it plans to “strengthen current measures and adopt suitable further initiatives to prevent future occurrences and apply sanctions to those responsible.” Those who purchased tickets for the Belgrade game on November 6 will be refunded, the club noted.

Barça vice president Elena Fort noted that the incident was “disgraceful.”

“It’s disgusting and sad that someone who says they love the club acts in this manner,” Fort said on X. “Everything has a limit. This can never be repeated. Never.”

This is not the first time Barcelona was banned from selling away tickets; last season, three Barcelona supporters were arrested following a Champions League quarter-final match against Paris Saint-Germain for the alleged use of racist language and performing Nazi salutes. This led to the club being banned from selling away tickets and a fine of €25,000.