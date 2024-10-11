Cher has unveiled dates for her ‘An Evening with’ book tour in celebration of the release of her memoir “Cher: The Memoir, Part One.” Spanning five events, the tour is set to kick off in the United States before making a special stop in the UK.

The legendary pop icon is slated to begin her tour on November 20 in New York at The Temple Emanu-El Streicker Cultural Center. From there, the singer is slated to make appearances in Englewood, NJ, a special stop in London at The Lyceum Theatre, and Beverly Hills before her final night on December 4 in San Francisco at Golden State Theatre.

This first installment of Cher’s two-part memoir will explore her early years, from her humble beginnings to her childhood experiences and partnership with Sonny Bono. Readers and fans can expect an intimate look at the untold stories behind her public persona.

“Cher: The Memoir, Part One” is scheduled for release on November 19. A complete list of ticket purchasing options and tour dates can be found below:

Cher Tour Dates

November 20 – New York, NY, The Temple Emanu-El Streicker Cultural Center

November 22 – Englewood, NJ, Bergen Performing Arts Center

November 25 – London, The Lyceum Theatre

December 2 – Beverly Hills, CA, Saban Theatre

December 4 – San Francisco, CA, Golden Gate Theatre