Coldplay’s “Music of the Spheres Tour” continues to shatter records, officially becoming the first rock tour—and only the second tour ever—to surpass the $1 billion mark in gross revenue. This achievement places Coldplay only behind Taylor Swift’s record-smashing “The Eras Tour.”

The latest record comes as the band’s world tour, which has been running since 2022, continues to draw crowds across multiple continents. After previously surpassing Elton John to become the highest-grossing rock tour of all time, Coldplay has now set a new benchmark for rock acts, with Billboard confirming the milestone after analyzing July’s Boxscore data.

The data revealed that the band brought in $72.2 million from 11 shows in July alone, with 575,000 tickets sold during that period. This marks the fourth time Coldplay has topped the Boxscore charts, propelling them past the billion-dollar mark.

Since its launch, the “Music of the Spheres World Tour” has sold nearly 9.3 million tickets as of August 25. With an average of 50,000 tickets sold per show, Billboard projects that Coldplay’s tour will surpass 10 million tickets sold before the end of the year.

This would make Coldplay the first group to ever reach this milestone, although Taylor Swift is expected to hit that figure as well with her ongoing “The Eras Tour,” which is reportedly on track to reach $2 billion in gross revenue.

Coldplay’s “Music of the Spheres Tour” is set to wrap-up its final leg of the tour in Australia and New Zealand in October. Last week, they dropped the record Moon Music — their first release since 2021’s Music Of The Spheres.