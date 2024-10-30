The rockers of Fall Out Boy and The Killers are taking over next year’s seventh annual Innings Festival.

The festival is set to take place from February 21 and 22, 2025 at Arizona’s Tempe Beach Park & Arts Park. Across the weekend, 18 artists will perform across two stages with no overlapping sets.

Alongside headliners Fall Out Boy and The Killers, the lineup also features indie-rock heavyweights The Black Keys and Beck, blues-rock guitarist and singer Gary Clark Jr., the alt-indie group Jack’s Mannequin, and pop-rock groups Neon Trees and The All-American Rejects. R&B legends Boys II Men will also take the stage, alongside reaggae’s Slightly Stoopid.

Jack Kays, Winona Fighter, Boyish, The Kills, Grace Bowers and The Hodge Podge, Anna Graves, and Good Boy Daisy round-out the bill.

Aside from the music, festivalgoers can also look forward to interactive baseball activities and appearances from Major League Baseball greats like Vince Coleman, Brett Butler, and Jim Abbott, as well as Olympic medalist and ESPN analyst Jessica Mendoza. “Off the Mound with Ryan Dempster” will also return to feature live interviews and special performances from surprise guests.

A presale is set to take place Thursday, October 31 at 10 a.m. PT, followed by a general onsale. Tickets include single or two-day passes, as well as bleachers, left and right reserved field, VIP and platinum, and cabanas and bungalows. Find passes via the official festival website here or resale tickets via Ticket Club.

The full Innings Festival 2025 lineup is listed below: