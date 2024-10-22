Father John Misty added new dates to his 2025 touring schedule, featuring 13 shows across North America ahead of the previously-revealed UK and European run.

The North American round of dates kicks-off February 12 in Chattanooga, followed by gigs in in Atlanta, Nashville, Columbus, Detroit, Toronto, Boston, Philadelphia, and more ahead of the final destination in Washington, D.C. on March 1. Destroyer will provide support.

After wrapping-up his North American run, Father John Misty will visit some major European cities for the first two weeks of April. The jaunt begins on April 3 in Oslo and will visit Copenhagen, Berlin, Paris, Edinburgh, and more, before closing his run at Royal Albert Hall in London on April 15.

All of Father John Misty’s shows will arrive in support of his upcoming album Mahashmashana, which is due on November 22. The singer recently dropped the single “She Cleans Up,” which follows previously-released tracks “I Guess Time Just Makes Fools of Us All” and “Screamland.”

Father John Misty’s musical endeavors date back to early 2000s when he stepped into the industry under his real name, Joshua Michael Tillman, performing at gigs and releasing studio albums.

From 2008 to 2011, he played drums in the band Fleet Foxes, then dropped his debut album Fear Fun under the moniker Father John Misty in 2012. It was followed by I Love You, Honeybear, along with Pure Comedy, God’s Favorite Customer, and Chloë and the Next 20th Century. The musician explored the sounds of indie rock, folk rock, and pop in these records. He won a Grammy Award for his Pure Comedy (Deluxe Edition) album in 2018.

Mahashmashana will mark Father John Misty’s sixth album to-date.

Father John Misty 2025 Tour Dates

02/12 — Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal (FJM Only)

02/13 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern *

02/14 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium *

02/15 — Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall *

02/17 — Columbus, OH @ Kemba Live! *

02/18 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore *

02/19 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE *

02/21 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall *

02/22 — Boston, MA @ MGM *

02/23 — Kingston, NY @ Ulster Performing Arts Center *

02/25 — Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre *

02/28 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia *

03/01 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem *

04/03 — Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene +

04/04 — Stockholm, SE @ Fållan +

04/05 — Copenhagen, DK @ Copenhagen Opera House +

04/06 — Berlin, DE @ Huxley’s +

04/08 — Paris, FR @ La Cigale +

04/09 — Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique +

04/10 — Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg +

04/12 — Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall +

04/13 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo Manchester +

04/14 — Brighton, UK @ Brighton Dome +

04/15 — London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall +

* = w/ Destroyer

+ = w/ Butch Bastard